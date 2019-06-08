Atlantic editor’s comment on women journalists causes uproar
The editor of The Atlantic magazine faced an outcry on Friday, accused of sexism and racism, after seeming to suggest in an interview that few women are capable of writing long-form journalism.
“It’s really, really hard to write a 10,000-word cover story. There are not a lot of journalists in America who can do it. The journalists in America who do it are almost exclusively white males,” Jeffrey Goldberg said in an interview with Harvard University’s Nieman Journalism Lab published on Thursday.
Goldberg, a prominent magazine writer and columnist who became editor of The Atlantic in 2016, made the comments as part of a lengthy interview about the role of women at the magazine.
Goldberg’s statements were met with outrage, with commenters online calling him “toxic,” “racist,” and “sexist.”
“The top editor of a major publication should not express such a sexist and racially insensitive view,” the National Association of Black Journalists said in a statement.
Goldberg later apologized, saying on Twitter that he was “trying to explain (and obviously failed to explain) that white males dominate cover-story writing because they’ve had all the opportunities.”
“We’re trying to change that,” he added.
The magazine’s executive editor Adrienne LaFrance, who also participated in the interview, came to Goldberg’s defense.
“Journalists who are picked to write cover stories in national magazines are disproportionately white men,” she wrote on Twitter.
“We know there are numerous talented women out there who could write our most ambitious stories. Many in our newsroom already are. This is exactly what we’re working on,” she said.
42 elected US prosecutors say they won’t enforce strict abortion laws
A group of American prosecutors pledged on Friday not to enforce strict abortion laws in response to attempts to tighten access to the procedure in parts of the United States.
The 42 elected prosecutors -- some of whom come from states that have restricted access, others from where the procedure remains easily available -- wrote that the new laws would "violate constitutional rights that have been the law of the land for nearly 50 years."
The lawyers added that "many of the laws are so vaguely written" anyone involved in the abortion process could be prosecuted.
The attorneys who signed the pledge come from 24 states and the US capital Washington, with 12 being statewide attorneys general and the rest being local elected prosecutors who can make their own charging decisions.
Exonerated ‘Central Park Five’ accuse Trump of stoking public rage
Five men wrongfully convicted for the 1989 rape of a New York jogger accused Donald Trump on Friday of putting "a bounty on our heads," as a Netflix documentary sheds renewed light on their ordeal.
The "Central Park Five" case saw a group of teens, four black and one Hispanic aged 14 to 16, falsely accused of nearly killing a young white woman.
It dominated headlines 30 years ago, sharply exposing fraught race relations in the US city.
President Trump, a real estate mogul at the time, amplified public outrage by paying for full-page newspaper ads calling for the death penalty.
Seminal feminist punk band Bikini Kill stages comeback
A 90s-era radical feminist punk band whose scream-along sound became a girl-power call to arms, Bikini Kill was a beacon for a generation of activists striving for a world more hospitable to women.
Now, as an American political battle over reproductive rights rages more fiercely than it has in years, the group known for their catchphrase "Revolution Girl Style, Now!" is back, reuniting to spread their message of empowerment and equality, protesting violence against women and normalizing female anger.
The group -- including frontwoman Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox and newcomer Erica Dawn Lyle -- broke up in 1997 but recently delivered a thunderous series of performances in New York after playing shows in Los Angeles, and will rock London on Monday.