Ben Stein: Black people have a ‘very deep attachment’ to feeling like ‘they’ve been victimized’

On Monday’s edition of Fox Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime,” conservative writer and actor Ben Stein complained about how African-Americans refuse to be grateful for what President Donald Trump is doing for them because they have an “attachment” to feeling like “they’ve been victimized.”

“Let me ask you, though, Ben, in this environment, we’re now looking at the lowest unemployment rate for black Americans in the history of the United States of America under none other than President Trump,” said Regan. “Is any of that loyalty starting to shift? I mean, are traditional black Democrats saying, hey, maybe the Democratic Party has failed me? Maybe I need to rethink this?”

“I wish I could say that that was true, but I don’t think it is true,” said Stein. “I don’t know why it isn’t true, but there is a very deep attachment to black people feeling like they’re the underdogs and the feeling that’s like they’ve been victimized. And for a very long time, they were the underdogs and they were being victimized, so you can see why they feel that way.”

African-American unemployment has continued the same downward trajectory under Trump that began under President Barack Obama. But at the same time, the black community has had to put up with a number of insults from the Trump administration, including a rollback of criminal justice reforms, a DOJ that supports discriminatory voting rights purges, cancellation of labor rules that would have prevented wage theft from black workers, and avoidance of affordable housing and segregation issues.

Watch below: