Beto O’Rourke releases plan for LGBTQ equality, aiming to overturn Trump policies
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke released a proposal Wednesday morning to achieve equality for LGBTQ Americans and reinstate protections abandoned by President Donald Trump.
The plan — O’Rourke’s sixth major policy rollout — is heavy on executive actions he would pursue to support the LGBTQ community. It also prescribes legislation he would champion and steps that can be taken on the global stage.
“We must ensure all Americans are treated equally no matter who they are or who they love,” the former El Paso congressman said in a statement on the proposal, which comes amid LGBTQ Pride Month and arrived hours before he was set to lead a “Pride Run” in New York City.
Among the executive actions that O’Rourke would take: overturning Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military, reversing the “deploy or get out” policy that critics say discriminates against HIV-positive service members, and bringing back U.S. Education Department guidance that sought to protect LGBTQ students. O’Rourke would also act to crack down on conversion therapy, update blood donation requirements for LGBTQ people, increase LGBTQ representation in the census and install more pro-LGBTQ people in government, especially in the judiciary.
O’Rourke’s plan puts an emphasis on protecting transgender people — specifically transgender women of color — calling for the U.S. Justice Department to investigate crimes against them and making sure law enforcement agencies get the right training to respond. Dallas in particular has been roiled by a recent string of slayings involving transgender women of color.
When it comes to legislation, O’Rourke backs measures such as the Equality Act, a sweeping bill passed last month by the Democratic-led House that would overhaul the Civil Rights Act to protect LGBTQ Americans. O’Rourke also wants to make sure LGBTQ people have equal access to health care and insurance as part of any universal health care system that his administration would pursue in Congress.
And on the international front, O’Rourke proposes things like collaborating with allies to craft a global treaty through the International Law Commission of the United Nations that would shield LGBTQ people from persecution. O’Rourke also would create a “special envoy for the human rights of LGBTQ+ people” in the U.S. State Department.
Looking to stand out as his poll numbers remain low, O’Rourke has been producing policy papers at a steady rate. He previously released proposals on climate change, abortion rights, criminal justice, voting rights and immigration.
Immigration continues to be a focus in O’Rourke’s latest plan. His proposed executive actions include clarifying that LGBTQ people fleeing persecution are a “vulnerable population” that can use the U.S. asylum process.
2020 Election
CNN’s Camerota sharply slaps Trump for welcoming more foreign election interference: ‘He’s learned nothing’
Addressing Donald Trump's admission that he sees nothing wrong with foreign governments offering dirt on political opponents -- saying he "would take it" --- CNN's Alisyn Camerota bluntly stated the president learned nothing from the Mueller investigation.
During an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos, the president blithely told him that he didn’t consider foreign assistance to be wrong by labeling it as "opposition research."
Joined by New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, host Camerota seemed both stunned and angry.
"The president didn't enjoy the past three years of investigation from [special counsel] Robert Mueller, yet he's willing to do it again," Camerota began, but adding an incredulous, "He's learned nothing."
2020 Election
2020 Election
Kamala Harris blisters Trump over foreign interference comments: He ‘doesn’t understand the job and can’t do it very well’
On Wednesday, in conversation with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) shared some sharply critical thoughts on President Donald Trump's defense of using political dirt from foreign adversaries.
"These are stunning comments from the president," said Ruhle. "What's your reaction?"
"Well, Stephanie, listen," said Harris, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. "He's the commander in chief, and has a duty and a responsibility to the American people to be a defender, if not the greatest defender of our democracy. But to quite the contrary, what we hear tonight is that he is yet again open to the idea of working with foreign governments to undermine the integrity of our election system. It's outrageous and it tells me the guy just doesn't understand the job and can't do it very well."