Quantcast
Connect with us


‘Beyond barbaric’: Report shows reality inside overcrowded US detention center

Published

19 mins ago

on

A federal immigrant detention facility in El Paso, Texas is so unsanitary and overcrowded that migrants held by the Trump administration were forced to wear “soiled clothing for days or weeks” at a time and stand on toilets to find breathing space in their cells.

That’s according to a not-yet-released report by the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, which was obtained exclusively by CNN on Friday.

“The administration’s continued treatment of immigrants is beyond barbaric—and shows exactly how racist and xenophobic Trump is.”
—Rep. Barbara Lee

According to CNN, the inspector general visited the El Paso Del Norte Processing Center unannounced earlier this month and found that the Border Patrol facility—which has a maximum capacity of 125 people—was holding around 750 migrants on May 7 and 900 on May 8.

The report—which observers described as “absolutely appalling” and “horrific“—also detailed overcrowding in the detention center’s individual cells.

CNN, citing logs from the inspector general, reported that a “cell with a maximum capacity of 12 held 76 detainees, another with a maximum capacity of eight held 41, and another with a maximum capacity of 35 held 155.”

“We also observed detainees standing on toilets in the cells to make room and gain breathing space, thus limiting access to the toilets,” states the report.

When Trump administration officials were notified of the watchdog’s findings, they appeared to place blame on the immigrants themselves.

“The current situation on the border represents an acute and worsening crisis. Our immigration is not equipped to accommodate a migration pattern like the one we are experiencing now,” DHS said in a written response to the inspector general obtained by CNN. “The speed with which illegal migrants are transiting through Mexico to reach our southern border is frustrating our best efforts to respond quickly.”

RAICES, the largest immigration legal services non-profit in Texas, expressed outrage at CNN‘s report on the inspector general’s findings.

“This is insane. Not only can they not move, they can’t breathe, they can’t eat, they can’t do anything like this,” RAICES tweeted. “Children have died and will continue to die if this is not stopped now.”

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), in a tweet responding to the watchdog’s findings, called for the resignation of every Trump administration official “involved in this horrific, cruel, and inhumane policy.”

“The administration’s continued treatment of immigrants is beyond barbaric,” said Lee, “and shows exactly how racist and xenophobic Trump is.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani threatens $17 million legal action against Robert Mueller during Fox News interview

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's television defense attorney, said he was considering bringing a $17 million legal action against former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Giuliani was incensed that Mueller did not come to a prosecutorial conclusion on Trump's obstruction of justice. Mueller laid out over ten instances of such obstruction but said he was prevented from bringing charges due to a Department of Justice regulation.

"It was a dereliction of duty," Giuliani claimed.

"Why do you appoint an independent counsel, a special counsel? Theoretically there's some kind of conflict, they are supposed to make a decision," the former New York City mayor said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump went on post-golf Twitter rampage — begging Americans to ‘pray’ for his failed administration

Published

7 hours ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

With Donald Trump's trade wars tanking the markets, his foreign policy in shambles as he prepares for a state visit to the United Kingdom, and multiple investigations closing in, Trump took a "Jesus take the wheel" approach to governance during a Saturday tweetstorm.

Following an outing to Trump National Golf Club, the commander-in-chief urged people to pray for his administration.

Here are the fourteen retweets Trump sent hoping people would pray for him to finally be successful at making America great.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1134961396171640832

https://twitter.com/financialissues/status/1134441484906876928

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump demands other nations treat him with ‘respect’ — because he’s not a ‘fool’

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at his predecessors and other countries on Saturay.

After returning to the White House from an afternoon excursion to Trump National Golf Club, the president attempted to defend his trade wars.

"When you are the piggy bank nation that foreign countries have been robbing and deceiving for years, the word tariff is a beautiful word indeed," Trump argued, in spite of the market plunge that has resulted from his trade wars.

"Others must treat the United States fairly and with respect," Trump demanded. "We are no longer the 'fools' of the past!"

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 