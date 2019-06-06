Quantcast
ADVERTISEMENT
Connect with us
ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Barr claimed Trump didn’t commit treason in ‘the legal sense’ and this conservative wants some answers

Published

1 hour ago

on

ADVERTISEMENT

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, “Real Clear Politics” White House analyst A.B. Stoddard said that it is imperative that special counsel Robert Mueller appears before a congressional committee and address both Attorney General Bill Barr’s attacks on his own Justice Department and Barr’s own quizzical comments about Donald Trump committing treason.

Writing about Mueller’s last public comments, Stoddard suggested, “Mueller meant his public statement to snuff out speculation, as well as misrepresentation by Attorney General William Barr and others, about his report. But his carefully chosen sentences have lit fires everywhere—mostly among his detractors who are endeavoring mightily to trash him and his work.”

According to the journalist, Mueller should not let Barr’s — and President Donald Trump’s — comments go unaddressed and that the special counsel is dutybound to defend his own employees against slurs against their reputations.

“The president of the United States, the morning after Mueller’s press conference, called his investigators ‘some of the worst human beings on earth’,” she wrote. “Since he likely never read the report, it must have startled him to hear ‘if we had confidence the president did not commit a crime we would have said so.’ Worse, Barr stepped up immediately to muddy up Mueller, summoning a reporter to Alaska to contradict the special counsel—his friend and colleague of three decades—in a brazen television interview that would have been inappropriate for any attorney general to give, ever.”

According to the journalist, she was “on the receiving end’ of a whisper campaign against Mueller — saying he was unfit for duty — and that he needs to push back.

Additionally, Stoddard called out Barr over his glib response over whether Trump committed treason, quipping, “Not in the legal sense,” during an interview.

“Multiple lawmakers and commentators have said that simply having Mueller re-stating some of his findings on camera would break through since, well, Americans are lazy and uninterested in reading the 448-page report so they won’t know how damning it is until someone reads it to them on cable television,” she pointed out. “Mueller is the only person who can answer them. Not Comey, Andrew McCabe or Jim Baker, and definitely not Barr. Before Barr books another television interview, Mueller—the old Marine—needs to make one more sacrifice for his country. ”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking Banner

Principal told black teacher to ‘be like Jackie Robinson’ and put up with colleagues’ racist abuse: lawsuit

Published

1 min ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

A new lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court in New Jersey alleges that a black teacher was subjected to constant racist abuse -- and was told to put up with it by the school's principal, who also happened to be black.

NBC News reports that Tammy Jordan, a former second-grade teacher at the Larchmont Elementary School in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is claiming that her white colleagues routinely questioned her intelligence and would deny her access to laptops, televisions and other classroom equipment needed to conduct her lessons.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Michael Flynn has fired his lawyers — possibly setting up ‘desperate’ move to avoid prison

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

Michael Flynn has fired his attorneys -- and at least one legal expert thinks he may be making a last-ditch effort to avoid prison.

The retired U.S. Army general and former Trump campaign adviser has notified his at Covington & Burling that he is firing them and has already hired new counsel, and CNN legal analyst Elie Honig speculated what that move might mean.

"Strange move by Flynn," Honig tweeted. "Two thoughts: (1) classic delay tactic to fire attorneys this late in the game and (2) could be setting up to try to withdraw his guilty plea - a desperate move that almost never works."

Continue Reading
 
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr claimed Trump didn’t commit treason in ‘the legal sense’ and this conservative wants some answers

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, "Real Clear Politics" White House analyst A.B. Stoddard said that it is imperative that special counsel Robert Mueller appears before a congressional committee and address both Attorney General Bill Barr's attacks on his own Justice Department and Barr's own quizzical comments about Donald Trump committing treason.

Writing about Mueller's last public comments, Stoddard suggested, "Mueller meant his public statement to snuff out speculation, as well as misrepresentation by Attorney General William Barr and others, about his report. But his carefully chosen sentences have lit fires everywhere—mostly among his detractors who are endeavoring mightily to trash him and his work."

Continue Reading
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 