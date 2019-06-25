Bill Cosby appeals sexual assault conviction
Comedian Bill Cosby, who is serving a three and a half year jail sentence, on Tuesday appealed a Pennsylvania court’s verdict that found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago.
“This filing is an important step in ensuring that Mr Cosby receives a hearing from a fair and impartial court,” the actor’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, said.
“The Constitution guarantees that right to Mr Cosby — and to all Americans — and he looks forward to securing justice in the court of appeal,” he said in a statement.
The 81-year-old, who shattered racial barriers with his pioneering role as a dad and doctor on the hit television series “The Cosby Show,” (1984-1992), was found guilty in April 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, now 46, at his Philadelphia mansion.
It was the first trial and first guilty verdict for sexual assault since the advent of the #MeToo movement.
An earlier trial in June 2017 ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
In September 2018, a Pennsylvania judge sentenced the actor to three and a half years in prison on three counts of aggravated indecent assault: penetration without Constand’s consent; penetration when she was unconscious and penetration after having been drugged. He was immediately incarcerated.
Although more than 60 women charged that they had been victims of sexual assault by Cosby, the famous comedian was tried criminally only for Constand’s assault, since the statute of limitations had expired in the other cases.
Cosby insists he was unjustly convicted.
“America will be great when it fulfills the last four words of the revered Pledge of Allegiance …. ‘and justice for all,'” Cosby’s wife Camille said in the statement.
A dozen women who say they were victims of Cosby have filed civil suits against the actor seeking compensation for damages.
‘He should be hospitalized’: Internet stunned after Trump goes off on completely incoherent Mt Rushmore rant
President Donald Trump was asked on Tuesday whether his face should appear on Mount Rushmore along with other major American presidents.
“If I answer that question yes, I will end up with such bad publicity,” Trump told The Hill, before pivoting to an incoherent rant about fireworks.
The president's rambling shocked many people on Twitter:
Apart from Trump’s apparent inability to string together coherent English sentences on the fly, note also the sheer ignorance and apathy toward the idea that there might be legitimate reasons why fireworks are not detonated around the Black Hills. https://t.co/jja2XD19Mw
Trump: Immigrants didn’t want to come to America before I was president because ‘Obama wasn’t a cheerleader’
President Donald Trump's strange rant about fireworks at Mt. Rushmore wasn't the only head-scratching exchange that occurred during his recent interview with reporters from The Hill.
During another part of the interview, Trump was asked about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) criticism of the internment camps he's been using to house immigrant children.
US Fed ‘grappling’ with need for rate cut: Jerome Powell
America's grinding trade wars are darkening the economic horizon and could justify a decrease in interest rates, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday.
But Powell also insisted the central bank was "insulated" from political pressures despite President Donald Trump's persistent criticism of the Fed chairman.
Powell's speech in New York amplified the central bank's recent message that policymakers are ready to step in to protect the world's largest economy, which next week will mark its longest expansion on record but is showing increasing signs of strain.
Markets overwhelmingly expect the Fed to cut rates next month as Trump's trade battles drag on and the global economy slows -- both factors that have begun to dent business confidence and investment in the United States.