British far-right leader Boris Johnson snubs Trump by saying he's too busy to meet with him

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Business Insider reported that Boris Johnson, a prominent member of the British Parliament and former foreign secretary, has snubbed a request to meet with President Donald Trump.

Trump and Johnson conversed on the phone and agreed to meet at a later date. However, Johnson declined Trump’s request to meet him during his current state visit to the United Kingdom, saying that he was too busy.

Johnson, a member of the Conservative Party, is widely considered to be a likely candidate to replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, who has announced her intention to resign after a disastrous series of blunders, including the repeated failure to get Parliament to approve the Brexit deal she negotiated with the European Union.

It is possible that Johnson simply doesn’t want to associate with a foreign politician who is utterly toxic in the United Kingdom during a leadership contest — Trump polls at just 21 percent in Britain, and his visit has been met with furious protests.

In many ways, Johnson and Trump are natural allies. Johnson is a brash, controversial right-wing populist and a strong supporter of Brexit. Trump, for his part, has praised Johnson as a “very good guy” and a “friend” — which would appear to be an endorsement of Johnson for prime minister, although he insists he is not formally endorsing anyone yet.

London mayor mocks 'childish' Trump: 'He can be upset by an article in a Sunday newspaper'

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump was acting like an "11-year-old" with his angry tweets and personal insults.

In an interview with CNN, Khan said he wasn't "offended" by the president calling him a "stone-cold loser" earlier this week, although he said it isn't the sort of behavior he expects from an American president.

"This is the sort of behavior I would expect from an 11-year-old," Khan told CNN. "But it's for him to decide how he behaves. It's not for me to respond in a like manner. I think it's beneath me to do childish tweets and name-calling."

Trump is targeting these three states he lost in 2016 over fears of a 2020 electoral vote collapse

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

According to a report in Politico, campaign strategists for Donald Trump are looking for a way to change the electoral vote map in 2020 over fears that they may lose the key Midwestern industrial states that helped propel him to the Oval Office.

Noting that the president's "own polling shows him falling behind in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin," the campaign is looking at the math and trying to figure out where they can make gains in states he lost in 2016, in the hope he can hold onto the presidency.

London mayor trolls Trump: He doesn't deserve red-carpet treatment in Britain

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

London mayor Sadiq Khan slammed President Donald Trump on his second day in Britain.

The president attacked Khan as a "stone cold loser" shortly before arriving Monday morning in London, and Khan fired back the next day, reported the Independent.

