Brits outraged after 'vile' American website refuses to take down racist posts targeting Meghan Markle

Published

19 mins ago

on

America’s racism in the era of Donald Trump is causing a diplomatic row with the United Kingdom as an alt-right website refuses to remove racist posts against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“A vile website targeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is refusing to take down its’ racists posts and vows to “protect” extremists rights, it has been reported,” The Sun reported. “Cruel users have uploaded mocked-up cartoons targeting the Duchess of Sussex’s mixed-race heritage on to Gab.com.”

Gab is a highly controversial site, which started as a refuge for members of America’s far-right who were banned from mainstream social media platforms for bigotry.

“It comes days after Britons Michael Szewczuk, 19, and Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, 18, were jailed for encouraging terrorism via posts on Gab,” The Sun noted. “Hours after the pair were sentenced, messages appeared on Gab accusing the 34-year-old royal of ‘polluting the Royal line’ along with memes of black babies.”

“We will not take any content down unless it is illegal in the United States,” said Texas millionaire Andrew Torba, who runs Gab.

