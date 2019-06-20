‘Call the mall cops!’ Roy Moore roasted after saying he’ll make ‘more personal contact with people’ in Senate run

Roy Moore, the far-right politician who infamously lost an Alabama Senate race in 2017 after allegations emerged about him molesting teenage girls, announced on Thursday that he was going to once again run for office in 2020.

While touting his potential rematch with Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), Moore was asked by a reporter what he will do differently this time around.

“I would like to make more personal contact with people,” Moore responded.

Given that Moore’s history of “personal contact” with underage women was what cost him the 2017 Senate race — and even allegedly got him banned from a shopping mall that grew weary of his regular efforts to pick up teen girls — Moore was quickly buried in ridicule on Twitter.

Check out some of the best responses below.

Can someone please call the mall cops? https://t.co/HXz6PoKo6H — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) June 20, 2019

I think Roy Moore's had enough "personal contact" for one lifetime. https://t.co/v0UqAEBsHW — Jeff Turner (@jturnerj) June 20, 2019

@RealJudgeMoore should be in jail for his "personal contact with people", not the Senate. #Senate2020 — Ben Zolno (@benzolno) June 20, 2019



Roy Moore is 72 but dismissed questions about his age and vigor. "You're never too old. Or too young." — PrinceOfWhalesHat (@Popehat) June 20, 2019

I dunno, man, this Roy Moore news seems pretty minor. — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) June 20, 2019

Can someone let Roy Moore know the National Mall isn't that kind of mall — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 20, 2019

old guys have unbelievable levels of self-confidence. roy moore was outed as a pedophile and condemned by everyone in america bc he ran for senate and was like “fuck yes I rule let’s do that again”. only god should feel this power — unlicensed professional (@KrangTNelson) June 20, 2019



You’ve seen one Roy Moore Senate campaign, you’ve seen the mall. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 20, 2019

The Higher Good in the public square that Sen. Roy Moore will protect is the right of 14-year-old girls to date 35-year-old men — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 20, 2019