Cannabis stock plunges on Canopy Growth’s disappointing results
Canopy Growth’s share price plunged Friday after it released disappointing financial results, despite surging sales of cannabis — eight months after recreational pot was legalized in Canada.
The company lost four times more than analysts had been expecting, even as production of the new cash crop jumped.
Canopy’s share price fell nearly nine percent in New York to US$39.97 at midday, after the company late Thursday reported a loss of Can$323 million in the fourth quarter, far more than the Can$54 million loss in the same period last year
The company blamed higher costs for sales and marketing .
Excluding exceptional items, the quarterly loss was equivalent to Can$0.98 a share, four times higher than analysts had expected.
But sales were robust, up 313 percent to Can$94 million, for the quarter ending March 31.
And total cannabis production also rose to a whopping 14,469 kg and is forecast to double in the next quarter ending this month.
Sales should benefit from the opening of new stores by partners in key provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, the company said.
In Canada, Canopy also operates a network of 23 stores under the “Tweed” and “Tokyo Smoke” brands in four provinces.
In April the company announced plans to purchase US pot grower and retailer Acreage, conditional on pot becoming “federally permissible” in the US, in a US$3.4 billion deal that it said would make it the “undisputed leader” in the US cannabis market.
Internationally, Canopy Growth has increased sales of cannabis for therapeutic use, particularly in Germany but also in Poland and the Czech Republic, where it has just opened.
Canopy also continues to invest in medical cannabis in Colombia, Spain, Lesotho, South Africa and Australia.
Breaking Banner
Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in department store dressing room
Author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accused President Donald Trump of raping her more than 20 years ago at the Bergdorf Goodman department store.
The 75-year-old Elle columnist describes the attack, along with five other sexual assaults by other men, in an excerpt from her new book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, published by New York Magazine.
She ran into the future president at the Manhattan department store in 1995 or 1996, and he recognized her as "that advice lady" from her "Ask E. Jean" TV show for the cable station America’s Talking, a precursor to MSNBC.
Rap superstar Cardi B indicted over strip club brawl
A grand jury has indicted Cardi B over her alleged involvement in a New York strip club brawl, a spokeswoman for Queens prosecutors said Friday, with court documents showing 14 new counts including two felonies against the rap superstar.
Initially facing only misdemeanor charges over the 2018 incident, the Bronx rapper in April had rejected a plea deal from the Queens district attorney's office.That offer would have given the 26-year-old Grammy winner conditional discharge if she pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor.
The new charges include two felony counts of attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, according to the case docket.
Pompeo to assure India on tech visas
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will assure India on a visit next week that the United States is not planning to slash visas commonly used by Indian technology workers, an official said Friday.
The United States has backed internet behemoths and major corporations in opposing India's orders that all online data be stored within the country, a move to ensure that authorities in New Delhi have access to it.
A US official denied reports that Washington was linking the issue to H-1B visas for professionals, for which the vast majority of recipients are Indian.
"We attach great importance to the US-India relationship," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.