Car firms call on Trump to keep emission limits
More than a dozen car manufacturers, including Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Honda and Volkswagen have officially asked US President Donald Trump not to relax emission limits, to avoid a fragmentation of the car market, US media reported.
Trump’s administration last year proposed to roll back fuel efficiency standards introduced under former president Barack Obama, sparking warnings of a legal fight with California and other states that favor more aggressive environmental policies.
In a letter sent to the White House and revealed by the New York Times on Thursday, the firms called for a compromise between the Trump administration — looking to support the car industry by relaxing emission limits — and the country’s most populous state.
A move to water down controls could see California and more than a dozen other states take the matter to court. Manufacturers fear a divided and complicated US car market would result, in which companies would have trouble making decisions on pricing and what cars to sell.
It is a nightmare for manufacturers who warn in the letter to the White House against “an extended period of litigation and instability.”
When Trump became president, manufacturers encouraged him to make emission limits, put in place by the Obama administration, less onerous.
Now though they are concerned at the zeal shown by the White House to go about weakening them.
A similar letter was also sent to the governor of California, also calling for compromise.
But that state and the White House are at each other’s throats over a number of issues — those touching on climate change and the environment in particular.
Discussions held between the two parties aimed at finding common ground were halted in February by the White House.
US bishop denying communion to politicians for abortion views
A US Catholic bishop announced Thursday that he is denying communion to two Democratic leaders of the Illinois state legislature because of their stance on abortion.
Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield, in the midwestern state's capital, targeted the powerful Speaker of the House Michael Madigan and John Cullerton, who leads the state Senate.
The bishop said the two leaders are barred from "the most sacred aspect of our Catholic faith" because they advanced bills supporting abortion, a procedure the bishop called an "abominable crime" and "serious sin."
"To support legislation that treats babies in the womb like property, allowing for their destruction for any reason at any time, is evil," the bishop said in a statement.
Texas Republicans, squeezed between tariffs and immigration
The list of things that have failed to dent Texas Republican officials’ loyalty to Donald Trump is long and until now, apparently unshakeable. But that fealty doesn’t seem to extend to tariffs on Mexican goods that most of those Republicans see as an attack on the state’s economy.
The president has threatened to start 5% tariffs on goods coming out of Mexico on Monday, unless that country stops immigrants who are coming to the Mexico-U.S. border. Apprehensions of immigrants are surging, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection; that agency said 133,000 migrants were either apprehended or surrendered on the border last month — an increase of 32% from April.