Chick-fil-A complaints ignored by voters as San Antonio mayor wins re-election in Saturday runoff

Published

1 min ago

on

San Antonio Mayor Ron NirenBerg was re-elected on Saturday in a runoff that KENS-TV described as “brawling.”

“Nirenberg had 51.56 percent of the votes and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse had 48.44 percent following the count of early votes, a 2,775 vote advantage for the incumbent mayor,” KENS-TV reported. “With more than 97 percent of votes counted on election, Nirenberg had retained a lead of more than 2,600 votes.”

The conservative fast-food franchise Chick-fil-A was a flashpoint in the race.

“[Brockhouse’s] campaign seized on a council vote earlier this year to deny an airport restaurant contract to Chick-fil-A as an indictment on Nirenberg, saying the mayor and council members who voted to block Chick-fil-A were denying the fast-food chain’s owners’ rights to religious freedom,” the station noted. “Nirenberg said he voted against Chick-fil-A for economic reasons, saying the chain is not open on Sundays, a prime travel day in the airport.”

Mexico joins the New York Times in debunking Trump’s claims about what he got for calling off his trade war

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's claims about why he ended his trade war with Mexico collapsed under scrutiny during the first 24-hours after he claimed victory.

On Saturday, The New York Times published a bombshell report that Mexico's supposed concessions had actually been agreed to before Trump launched his trade war. That fact essentially made Trump's claims of victory -- or even the need to launch the trade war in the first place -- were all based on lies.

‘Leader of the Free World’ spent Saturday watching TV before golfing — followed by more cable news and tweeting

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump enjoyed a leisurely day of cable news and golf on Saturday.

As he admitted on Twitter, Trump watched MSNBC on Saturday morning.

Then, according to pool reports, Trump left the White House at 9:35 a.m. for Trump National Golf Club.

Trump did not return to the White House until approximately 4:00 p.m.

By 7:44 p.m. the commander-in-chief was tweeting about watching Fox News.

Trump lashes out at MSNBC — still stewing about coverage of his administration hours after watching the network

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

A late morning round of golf failed to calm President Donald Trump down after he watched MSNBC earlier in the day.

Trump left the White House for "an unannounced destination" at 9:35 a.m. and arrived at Trump National Golf Club at 10:14, according to pool reports.

At 7:25 in the evening, Trump revealed he had watched MSNBC before going to his golf club -- and he was not happy.

"Watched MSNBC this morning just to see what the opposition was saying about events of the past week," Trump said, referring to journalists as "the opposition."

"Such lies, almost everything they were saying was the opposite of the truth," he continued, hours after being busted for lying about his trade war with Mexico.

