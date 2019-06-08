Chick-fil-A complaints ignored by voters as San Antonio mayor wins re-election in Saturday runoff

San Antonio Mayor Ron NirenBerg was re-elected on Saturday in a runoff that KENS-TV described as “brawling.”

“Nirenberg had 51.56 percent of the votes and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse had 48.44 percent following the count of early votes, a 2,775 vote advantage for the incumbent mayor,” KENS-TV reported. “With more than 97 percent of votes counted on election, Nirenberg had retained a lead of more than 2,600 votes.”

The conservative fast-food franchise Chick-fil-A was a flashpoint in the race.

“[Brockhouse’s] campaign seized on a council vote earlier this year to deny an airport restaurant contract to Chick-fil-A as an indictment on Nirenberg, saying the mayor and council members who voted to block Chick-fil-A were denying the fast-food chain’s owners’ rights to religious freedom,” the station noted. “Nirenberg said he voted against Chick-fil-A for economic reasons, saying the chain is not open on Sundays, a prime travel day in the airport.”