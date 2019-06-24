Christian university president quits after massive backlash over inviting Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence’s role in toxic administrations caused such a backlash that a Christian university is now searching for a new president.

“Taylor University President Paul Lowell Haines has resigned from the nondenominational Christian university a month after hosting Vice President Mike Pence as commencement speaker,” Religious News Service reported Monday.

Students and alumni had protested the invitation.

“Inviting Vice President Pence to Taylor University and giving him a coveted platform for his political views makes our alumni, faculty, staff and current students complicit in the Trump-Pence Administration’s policies, which we believe are not consistent with the Christian ethic of love we hold dear,” read a petition signed by more than 8,000 people.

RNS noted there was also “a vote by faculty to express dissent.”