Christians who ignore racial injustice have ‘lost touch with the gospel’: Southern Baptist Convention president

Published

1 hour ago

on

Pastor J.D. Greear, who is currently the president of the Southern Baptist Convention, admitted this week that American Christianity has historically had major problems with racism, and he put the blame for this on Christians who have “lost touch with the gospel.”

Christian Headlines reports that Greear on Sunday talked about the history of racism in America during a talk at the majority-black Sixth Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I do not need to tell this church the church of the West has had a horrible history of racism,” he said. “And there’s one primary reason that that happened: Christians lost touch with the gospel.”

During his talk, Greear said that he would push the Southern Baptist Convention to change its constitution to allow the excommunication of churches that are racially exclusionary.

“I’m praying that even with our past history on it, that Birmingham for us this year will be a big step forward in the hope and the healing,” he said in an interview with Religion News after his talk at Sixth Avenue Baptist.

Right-wing pastor goes off the rails against ‘sodomites’ ahead of his ‘Make America Straight Again’ conference

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

A right-wing pastor is riffing off the slogan from President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to launch bigoted attacks against the LGBTQ community this week.

Local news station Spectrum News 13 reports that Pastor Patrick Boyle of the Revival Baptist Church in Clermont, Florida is hosting a conference called "Make America Straight Again" that aims to rile up Christian prejudices against gay and trans Americans.

In an interview with Spectrum News 13, Boyle emphasized that his church isn't trying to even reach out to the LGBT community in the hopes of converting them -- rather, he wants to remind his Christian flock of how unacceptable their behavior is.

Jon Stewart shreds Congress in testimony on 9/11 responders: ‘I’m tired of hearing it’s a New York issue’

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart on Tuesday lashed out at the U.S. Congress for failing to take care of 9/11 first responders.

"I can tell you, I'm pretty sure what's going to happen five years from now," Stewart told members of the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. "The idea that you can only get them five more years [of health care benefits] because you're not quite sure what's going to happen five years from now -- I'm pretty sure I can tell you what's going to happen."

"More of these men and women are going to get sick and they are going to die!" the former host said. "And I'm awfully tired of hearing that it's a 9/11-New York issue. Al Qaeda didn't shout, 'Death to Tribeca!' They attacked America and these men and women and their response to it is what brought our country back."

Continue Reading
 

