Clooney urges action on Sudan generals’ assets
Hollywood star and activist George Clooney on Tuesday urged the international community to go after illicit money from Sudan, voicing hope that financial pressure would change the calculus for generals who violently put down pro-democracy protests.
Clooney — a longtime campaigner for human rights in Sudan’s western region of Darfur — noted that the notorious Janjaweed militias were involved both in abuses in Darfur and in putting down demonstrations last week.
Dozens were killed when paramilitary forces forcibly dispersed a weeks-long sit-in outside the headquarters of the army, which had deposed veteran leader Omar al-Bashir but balked at protesters’ persistent demands for a prompt transition to civilian rule.
Clooney, in a joint op-ed piece written with former US official John Prendergast, said that the generals were afraid they would lose out in a deal after they “looted the country with impunity for 30 years.”
The pair said that The Sentry, an initiative they founded to track dirty money, had pointed to financial laundering out of Sudan as the crisis intensified.
“Freezing and seizing some of those assets — and blocking some of these officials from the international financial system — would be a major and unutilized point of leverage for peace and human rights,” Clooney and Prendergast wrote in Politico.
“By creating significant financial consequences for regime leaders and their commercial collaborators, diplomats from Africa, Europe and the United States will be able to to influence the cost-benefit calculus of Khartoum’s generals,” they wrote.
They voiced fear that US envoys including Tibor Nagy — the top US diplomat for Africa, who is due in Khartoum this week — will see their appeals “fall on deaf ears” without parallel action on the pocketbooks of the generals.
Despite Western criticism of the crackdown, Clooney and Prendergast noted that the generals still enjoy support from Gulf Arab states, China and Russia.
Kosovo decorates Bill Clinton with a ‘freedom medal’
Kosovo decorated former US president Bill Clinton with an "Order of Freedom" medal on Tuesday in gratitude for his support for the former Serbian province as it cleaved away from Belgrade 20 years ago this week.
As president, Clinton ordered US troops to join the 1999 NATO intervention that ultimately ousted Serb forces from Kosovo, where they had been battling ethnic Albanian rebels.
The move has made him a hero in Pristina, where he landed Tuesday ahead of the 20th anniversary of June 12 -- the day when NATO troops entered Kosovo and the war was over.
Fox News host startled by Trump’s Biden-bashing rant: I asked him a question and he just went off
Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts on Tuesday said President Donald Trump "just went off" after he asked a question about his potential 2020 rival, Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
“You’d think it’s already down to the general election in a two-person race, because Joe Biden in a speech later on today — which we’ve got an advanced copy of the comments of what he will say in the speech — he really takes on President Trump as if they are running head-to-head in the general election," he said.
“And today on the South Lawn, as the president was leaving for Iowa himself where he will give a speech on renewable energies and then do a campaign style event tonight, I asked the question, Joe Biden is going to say in the speech that you and your policies represent an existential threat to this nation," Roberts continued.
Right-wing pastor goes off the rails against ‘sodomites’ ahead of his ‘Make America Straight Again’ conference
A right-wing pastor is riffing off the slogan from President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to launch bigoted attacks against the LGBTQ community this week.
Local news station Spectrum News 13 reports that Pastor Patrick Boyle of the Revival Baptist Church in Clermont, Florida is hosting a conference called "Make America Straight Again" that aims to rile up Christian prejudices against gay and trans Americans.
In an interview with Spectrum News 13, Boyle emphasized that his church isn't trying to even reach out to the LGBT community in the hopes of converting them -- rather, he wants to remind his Christian flock of how unacceptable their behavior is.