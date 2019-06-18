Columnists bid a brutal farewell to ‘sneering’ Sarah Sanders: Her ‘awfulness was a thing to behold’

On Tuesday, New York Times columnists Gail Collins and Bret Stephens discussed the departure of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who they agreed was one of the worst press secretaries in modern times.

“She brought us back to the bad old days when women were supposed to be seen and not heard, but lately she wasn’t seen all that much either,” said Collins. “Who would want to go down in history as the press secretary who got rid of the press briefing?”

“My one confident prediction is that whoever comes next will be the same or worse,” she continued. “Do you think worse is possible? I guess he or she could flood the White House pressroom and add a supply of piranhas.”

“Worse is always possible in this administration,” said Stephens, a conservative Trump skeptic. “But Sanders set a benchmark for awfulness that was a thing to behold. It wasn’t simply that she spun the news or shaded the truth, which many people in her position have been known to do. It wasn’t even that she lied, though she did that with abandon.”

“It was that sneer of hers, the consciously curled lip, which seemed practiced before a mirror, that communicated bottomless contempt for individual journalists, for the profession of journalism itself and for the very idea of truth-as-such,” Stephens concluded. “She combined the sincerity of Elmer Gantry with the moral outlook of Raskolnikov. And there will be future spokesmen who will model themselves accordingly.”

