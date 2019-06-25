Combat veteran unloads on Trump’s erratic behavior towards Iran in devastating Senate speech
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) took to the Senate floor on Tuesday to rebuke President Donald Trump for putting the United States on the path to a potential war with Iran.
“The past week has laid bare just how dangerous it can be to have a president who approaches foreign policy as if as it reality show, where the worst case that can happen is getting kicked off before the next episode airs. The president doesn’t seem to recognize that his words, his decisions can have life-and-death consequences for the brave Americans who wear our nation’s uniform,” she remarked.
“What we’ve seen from the White House of late should worry every single one of us. In one breath Trump is beating the drums of war, thumping his chest and pushing for a conflict that would kill an unimaginable number of people — service members and civilians. In the next breath he tries to act like a peacemaker who wouldn’t even think of starting a war. It’s gaslighting, plain and simple.”
Duckworth, an Army veteran who lost both of her legs when her helicopter was attacked in Iraq in 2004, said that she was glad that the president called off a military strike on Iran. But she also said he deserved no credit for averting a disaster that he provoked.
The president’s “erratic behavior” was “potentially deadly for the men and women willing to sacrifice everything to keep the rest of us safe,” she said.
WATCH: Klobuchar uses Trump’s own intel advisors to blast GOP’s inaction on election security
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), a 2020 presidential candidate, blasted her Republican colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday morning over an election security bill.
Klobuchar wants to attach the legislation, known as the Secure Elections Act, to a defense spending bill. But the move faces opposition from GOP leadership and the White House.
“We know one thing, and who do we know it from? We know it from the president’s own national intelligence director, we know it from his FBI director, we know it from all of his security leaders, and that is that Russia invaded our democracy,” Klobuchar said.
Indicted GOP lawmaker spent campaign cash on affairs with three different lobbyists and one of his own staffers: DOJ
A new filing from the Department of Justice claims that Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) has had multiple extramarital affairs since first taking office in 2009 -- including three with registered lobbyists and one with one of his own staff members.
According to the DOJ filing, as flagged by USA Today's Brad Heath, Hunter illegally used money donated to his congressional campaign to "carry out a series of intimate relationships" with women who were all involved in politics.
The DOJ argued that it needs to be able to discuss these affairs in front of jury in order to prove Hunter deliberately misused campaign funds.
The View erupts when Meghan McCain complains her dad suffered worse than migrant kids while held as war prisoner
Meghan McCain tempered her outrage over the Trump administration's detention of children because she feels her father endured worse treatment as a captured Navy airman during the Vietnam War.
"The View" co-host agreed migrant children were being held in inhumane conditions along the southern border, but she found it hard to summon moral outrage.
"I just want to say one quick thing," she said. "Apparently, by the way, me saying, 'Can I say one quick thing,' is now becoming a parody -- it's just how I talk, it's one of my tics, I'm sorry.
"Calling these places torture facilities -- I understand it's a humanitarian crisis," McCain continued. "It's horrific to detain -- like you said, people in jail get soap and people in jail get toothpaste -- but I know what a torture facility looks like. I've been to one."