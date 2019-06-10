Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative columnist rips Trump for ‘phony win’ against Mexico

Published

4 mins ago

on

On Monday, conservative Washington Post columnist, Jennifer Rubin, slammed President Donald Trump over his “phony win” against Mexico.

Rubin noted that Trump does not understand how foreign policy works, and instead throws temper tantrums and creates manufactured crises for his political benefit. She said that Trump’s patterns have become “tiresome.”

“President Trump’s penchant for creating chaos, confrontation and conflict — be it on trade, North Korea, a government shutdown — only to ‘resolve’ it by getting nothing and claiming victory (e.g. falsely suggesting progress on North Korea denuclearization, celebrating a win in the Rose Garden by reopening the government as Democrats demanded) has become tiresome,” Rubin wrote.

Adding, “Worse, Trump’s antics threaten to create real economic and/or political turmoil at a time the economy might be going soft.”

Most recently, Trump tweeted that he would not impose tariffs on Mexico, claiming they reached an agreement on the flood of immigration. Trump had threatened to impose stricter tariffs on Mexico by June 10th.

“This particular routine wasn’t even original,” she wrote. “Seeing less-than-spectacular reaction to his non-deal, Trump apparently invented out of whole cloth an agreement by Mexico to buy more agricultural products. This is not in writing. No one can find any evidence of Trump’s agricultural deal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She went on to explain that Trump only cares about pleasing his Fox News base.

“When Trump’s crises collapse with phony wins for Trump, one never knows whether Trump has been conned by the other side (or his own negotiators), or whether he knows full well that this is a charade. Trump truly operates as if the underlying reality is meaningless; all that matters is what heroic message he can feed to Fox News, which dutifully blasts it out to the Trump cult,” she wrote.

Read Rubin’s full column here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Armed Neo-Nazis tried tried to start a Charlottesville-style riot at Detroit Pride Parade: police

Published

1 min ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

A group of white supremacists over the weekend tried to use the Motor City Pride Parade in Detroit as a launchpad to start another riot akin to the 2017 riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, police said on Monday.

The Detroit News reports that Detroit Police Chief James Craig told reporters on Monday that his officers over the weekend thwarted a plot by neo-Nazis to spark "Charlottesville No. 2" at the city's LGBTQ pride festival.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist rips Trump for ‘phony win’ against Mexico

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

On Monday, conservative Washington Post columnist, Jennifer Rubin, slammed President Donald Trump over his "phony win" against Mexico.

Rubin noted that Trump does not understand how foreign policy works, and instead throws temper tantrums and creates manufactured crises for his political benefit. Rubin explained the multiple times that Trump boasted about a false win. She said that Trump's patterns have become "tiresome."

"President Trump's penchant for creating chaos, confrontation and conflict — be it on trade, North Korea, a government shutdown — only to 'resolve' it by getting nothing and claiming victory (e.g. falsely suggesting progress on North Korea denuclearization, celebrating a win in the Rose Garden by reopening the government as Democrats demanded) has become tiresome," Rubin wrote.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Elaine Chao denies ties to her family’s shipping biz — but she invited them to 2017 DOT event

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is coming under more scrutiny after newly released documents show she invited employees of her family's shipping business to an official Department of Transportation event in 2017.

Documents obtained through a legal action filed by the website American Oversight show that "Chao held a private photo session in 2017 at the Department of Transportation in which she and her father posed for photographs with employees of the Foremost Group and several Chinese media outlets."

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link