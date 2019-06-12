Conservative tells CNBC the GOP is doomed because young people view them as ‘the dumb party’
Conservative columnist George Will went on CNBC Wednesday to dig a grave for the Republican Party.
While talking about the rise of economic populism on both the left and right in the United States, Will lamented the decline of traditional conservative belief in the free market.
He also warned that the Republican Party and its embrace of President Donald Trump was doing massive damage and all but guaranteeing that young Americans would flock toward Democrats for years to come.
“Young people have made up their mind about the Republican Party, that it’s kind of the dumb party,” he said. “These are the same young people who say they have warm feelings about socialism, but all they mean by that is that socialism means everyone being socialable and being nice to one another. They haven’t thought it through.”
Will then claimed that many young people, despite espousing favorable opinions of socialism, are nonetheless wary of the government — but he doubted the GOP could do anything to capitalize on these feelings.
“The same people who are suspicious — who like socialism — are suspicious of government so, I think that they’re uninformed at this point,” he said. “But the Republican Party is doing its very best to drive them away permanently.”
President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a strange and nonsensical response when he was asked why he said earlier this week that the CIA under his watch would no longer recruit Kim Jong-un's family members to work as spies.
During an angry rant in front of reporters on Tuesday, the president seemed apologetic about reports that the CIA had used Kim’s half-brother as a spy on the regime.
“I saw the information about the CIA with respect to his... half-brother and I would tell him that would not happen under my auspice, that’s for sure,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t let that happen under my auspices."
Trump’s federal budget deficit skyrocketed to $207.8 billion in the month of May
On Wednesday, Business Insider reported that the US budget deficit hit a new high.
"The gap between the amount the government takes in and spends came in at $207.8 billion last month, and the Treasury Department said Wednesday, nearly 42% higher than a year earlier. The increase happened in part because of June 1 falling on a Saturday, a non-business day, meaning some benefit payments were made earlier than usual," the report said.
‘Death to gays’ pastors to hold ‘Make America Straight Again’ conference to coincide with Pulse massacre anniversary
Steven Anderson, a far right wing pastor known for calling for the death of gay people will be one of several religious extremists holding a "Make America Straight Again" conference in Orlando on Friday.
Today marks the third anniversary of the Pulse massacre, where 49 people, mostly LGBTQ people of color, were gunned down in what has been called the largest hate crime in U.S. history. Many are expected to travel to Orlando this week, to commemorate the horrific attack and mourn the tragic loss of life.