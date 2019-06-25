Conservative writer warns Democrats all the ways they could blow it in 2020
On Tuesday, Never Trump conservative and The Bulwark editor Charlie Sykes wrote an editorial in Politico warning that Democrats could snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in 2020 — and urged them to not do anything foolish.
“Donald Trump remains historically unpopular because the past three years have cemented the public’s image of the president as a deeply dishonest, erratic, narcissistic, Twitter-addicted bully. As a result, a stunning 57 percent of voters say they will definitely not vote to reelect him next year and he trails Democratic challengers in key states,” wrote Sykes.
Even so, he warned, Trump “doesn’t need to win this thing; he needs for you to lose it … Despite the favorable poll numbers and the triumphalism in your blue bubble, you’ve already made a solid start at guaranteeing another four years of Trumpism. Last week’s pile-on of Joe Biden was a good example of how you might eat your own over the next 16 months.”
Sykes then cited a number of things that are varying degrees of popular with Democrats but could lose support with the general electorate: massive deficit spending, reparations, a health care plan that involves abolishing private insurance, packing the Supreme Court, or embracing the “socialism” label.
As for gun control and immigration, Sykes said, Democrats actually have the upper hand on these issues as Trump’s policies are broadly disliked — but that could change if Democrats lean too heavily into gun confiscation or abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Sykes also warned Democrats that their now near-universal support for abolishing the Hyde Amendment could backfire with a general electorate as well, which presently prefers their stance on abortion rights but doesn’t support taxpayer funding.
Above all, Sykes warned, if Democrats want to lose the election, they should “Hold firmly to the idea that Twitter is the beating heart of the real Democratic Party” and “ignore polls showing that most Democrats, not to mention swing voters, are much more likely to be centrist.”
2020 Election
Paul Krugman drops the hammer on the GOP’s growing ’embrace of cruelty’ under Trump
In a damning column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning columnist Paul Krugman called out Republican lawmakers for turning their backs on the needs of their constituents saying it is nothing less than incomprehensible cruelty.
Pointing to a Washington Post article on the desperate need for medical services for the poor in red-state Tennessee, Krugman said that Americans in rural communities that voted heavily for Donald Trump are bearing the brunt of the GOP's desire to gut the Affordable Care Act.
2020 Election
Rep. Ted Lieu: Impeachment is coming — and so is a Democratic president
Donald Trump recently called “impeachment” a “dirty, filthy, disgusting word,” but his continued stonewalling of legitimate congressional oversight requests are moving more and more House Democrats to embrace that “filthy” concept. That was the very point made by Rep. Ted Lieu of California, a progressive Democrat who sits on the House Judiciary Committee during our recent conversation on “Salon Talks.” That committee would be the starting point for an actual impeachment inquiry of the president.
2020 Election
New report targets 15 House Democrats who ‘deserve’ progressive primary challengers
As progressive candidates continue to announce their intentions to oust corporate Democrats, a new report names 15 House Democrats to unseat in primary challenges.
Published Monday by the left-leaning group RootsAction, the new report is entitled Bad Blues: Some of the House Democrats Who Deserve to Be 'Primaried.'
The list, the report notes, "is by no means exhaustive—only illustrative."
"There may well be a Democratic member of Congress near you not included here who serves corporate interests more than majority interests, or has simply grown tired or complacent in the never-ending struggles for social, racial, and economic justice as well as environmental sanity and peace," the report notes. "Perhaps you live in a district where voters are ready to be inspired by a progressive primary candidate because the Democrat in Congress is not up to the job."