Corey Booker’s ‘WTF Spanish’ face steals the opening of #DemDebate

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke speaks Spanish and frequently breaks it out when speaking to Latino audiences, but when he did it in Wednesday’s Democratic Debate, it seemed to send Sen. Corey Booker into a very dark place.

While many other Twitter users discussed the validity of policies, some took a moment to chuckle and make jokes about what became the first meme of the Democratic debate.

You can see the best remarks below:

When your friend comes back from study abroad #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/pvw4sYWhHu — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 27, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

When Dad says "Hola, como estas?" to the waiter at the Mexican restaurant #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/64FY2LV6kp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 27, 2019

🤣 at Booker's face pic.twitter.com/43MP7DlJU9 ADVERTISEMENT — Rell Lauren (@Rell_Lauren) June 27, 2019

Booker’s face when Beto broke into Spanish 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eHghJcAtdP — Jimi Adeseun (@It_is_AJ) June 27, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Please! Someone make a meme of Corey Booker’s face! Please! Please! Please! — spazmom (@spazmom55) June 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

everyone: *makes fun of Booker's face at Beto speaking Spanish* me: *nervously remembers Buttigieg speaks "a measure" of 7 languages and also a lot of English* — Tyler the Cheese-Rater 🧀 (@Please__Laugh) June 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

When Beto got up there and started answering in Spanish, they showed Elizabeth Warren and Corey Booker in the background, and the look on Corey’s face is priceless. It say “bro what the f**k are you talkin about??”😂😂😂😂 — Crzycatldy (@Crzycatldy2) June 27, 2019