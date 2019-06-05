Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Court date?’ The internet goes wild after Ivanka Trump announces she’s going to The Hague

Published

1 min ago

on

Ivanka Trump is off to The Hague, and social media users wish she would stay there.

President Donald Trump’s daughter was scheduled to give the closing speech at the Global Entrepreneur Summit in the city, which is the seat of the Dutch parliament — and also home to the United Nations’ International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

The chirpy tweet from the widely disliked U.S. president’s daughter raised eyebrows, and prompted a slew of jokes about the purpose of her visit.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Whiny little baby’ Trump mocked for blaming his poor approval ratings on ‘corrupt media’

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump made excuses for his consistently poor approval ratings, as he readied to depart from a state visit to the United Kingdom.

Trump still has never cracked 50 percent approval rating, and he currently sits underwater in every major poll -- with an average of 43.7 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval, according to Real Clear Politics.

The president, however, insists it's not his fault.

"If the totally Corrupt Media was less corrupt," he griped, "I would be up by 15 points in the polls based on our tremendous success with the economy, maybe Best Ever! If the Corrupt Media was actually fair, I would be up by 25 points. Nevertheless, despite the Fake News, we’re doing great!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Bette Midler can drop the mic’: Internet blasts Trump for losing a Twitter feud at 1:30 am

Published

7 hours ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump launched a Twitter feud against actress Bette Midler -- at 1:30 a.m. -- while on his overseas trip to the United Kingdom.

CNN's Jake Tapper had harsh words. As did Republican attorney George Conway.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump’s latest harsh policy action ‘clamped down’ on Americans visiting Cuba

Published

7 hours ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

The Trump administration clamped down on US tourist visits to Cuba Tuesday, aiming to cut the flow of dollars to a country that Washington accuses of helping prop up Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The Treasury Department banned group educational travel, cruise ship and private yacht visits by Americans, taking aim at the most common ways US tourists and Cuban-Americans visit the Caribbean island.

The move could constitute a heavy hit on Cuba, which saw more than a quarter-million US visitors in the first four months of 2019, almost double the figure from a year earlier.

"The United States holds the Cuban regime accountable for its repression of the Cuban people, its interference in Venezuela, and its direct role in the man-made crisis led by Nicolas Maduro," the State Department said in a news release.

Continue Reading
I need your help.

Reporting on long exclusives like William Koch takes a lot of sweat and time. We have more exclusives coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 