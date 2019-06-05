‘Court date?’ The internet goes wild after Ivanka Trump announces she’s going to The Hague
Ivanka Trump is off to The Hague, and social media users wish she would stay there.
President Donald Trump’s daughter was scheduled to give the closing speech at the Global Entrepreneur Summit in the city, which is the seat of the Dutch parliament — and also home to the United Nations’ International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.
En route to The Hague! 🇺🇸🇳🇱#GES2019
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2019
The chirpy tweet from the widely disliked U.S. president’s daughter raised eyebrows, and prompted a slew of jokes about the purpose of her visit.
Court date is it?
— Cookie Monster (@cookiemon2010_) June 5, 2019
If only.
— Cheri Wilson (@CTRNewsFeed) June 5, 2019
Have a change of clothes and stay awhile.
— keep golgotha weird (@Mobute) June 5, 2019
what are the charges
— Clinical Depressionist (@macguffin7) June 5, 2019
So you waived extradition?
— Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) June 5, 2019
Don’t taunt us like that.
— Jana Lynne Sanchez (@janasanchez) June 5, 2019
Self awareness level = absolute zero.
— Luke Russell (@LukeRussell1281) June 5, 2019
The International Criminal Court ? What docket number ?
— awhi koutou 💕💕 (@awhikoutou) June 5, 2019
That's what we've been saying should happen for a long time.
— Barbara Gare (@Barbara_Gare_Y) June 5, 2019
Why are you so excited? I would be slightly embarassed, that's all.
— Shap Sweeney (@comedysmack) June 5, 2019
For crimes against humanity?
— Tom Dykstra (@Tomleegun) June 5, 2019
BRING JOHN BOLTON WITH YOU
— Ryan Blay (@rblay1981) June 5, 2019
Finally going to a place you truly deserve to be.
— Julia Callahan (@pesty1079) June 5, 2019
Nice vacation on my dime?
— Chris10sen (@Chris10sen3) June 5, 2019
Ladies and gentlemen, we got em
— Extreme English Soccer Disliker ☭ (@FAUXCHOA) June 5, 2019
At last! My advice; just plead guilty.
— 💧 Androgynous Wallflower (@andwal79) June 5, 2019
Your father should be on trial at The International Court of Justice. pic.twitter.com/woJrgzpU1v
— joan kunze (@madameshawshank) June 5, 2019
Good. I hope the trial is swift and justice is served with you and the family behind bars. #CrookedJavanka pic.twitter.com/of3AFk4Rxg
— OHL (@ohlichtblau) June 5, 2019