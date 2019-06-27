‘Deepfakes’ pose conundrum for Facebook, Zuckerberg says
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday the leading social network is struggling to find ways to deal with “deepfake” videos which have the potential to deceive and manipulate users on a massive scale.
Zuckerberg said Facebook is trying to determine whether deepfakes are “a completely different category” of misinformation and added, “there’s a very good case that they are.”
Speaking at an on-stage interview at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado, Zuckerberg said Facebook and others will face a challenge in dealing with deepfakes as they ramp up efforts to eliminate misinformation and that his company is still evaluating what to do.
“I do think that saying deepfakes are different from misinformation, is a reasonable perspective,” he said.
“It is likely sensible to have a different policy and to treat this differently than how we just treat normal, false information on the internet.”
The comments come amid growing concern over deepfakes — which are altered by using artificial intelligence to appear genuine — being used to manipulate elections or potentially spark unrest.
Earlier this month, Facebook’s Instagram network decided not to take down a fake video of Zuckerberg himself, saying the CEO would not get special treatment.
Online platforms have been walking a fine line, working to root out misinformation and manipulation efforts while keeping open to free speech.
Zuckerberg said this is a constant challenge, repeating his position that Facebook should not be an arbiter of truth on the internet.
“I do not think we want to go so far towards saying that a private company prevents you from saying something that it thinks is factually incorrect to another person,” he said.
Zuckerberg said Facebook has been stepping up efforts to combat manipulation efforts from governments including Russia but that its options are limited.
“As a private company, we don’t have the tools to make the Russian government stop,” he said.
“We’ve ramped up massively on the security side, but there’s very little that we can do on our own to change the incentives for nation states to act. That’s something that is a little bit above our pay grade.”
2020 Election
Here are eight key moments from the first Democratic debate
On Wednesday night, the 2020 Democratic primaries finally got underway in earnest as 10 of the 20 candidates who had met the party’s eligibility criteria took to the stage in Miami for the first of two nights of debating.
Through a random draw, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was alone among the top candidates in early polling on night one. She squared off against former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, New Jersey Sen Cory Booker, Julián Castro–Obama’s former HUD Secretary–Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Breaking Banner
Two friends come forward to confirm Trump rape allegations by author E Jean Carroll
Two women confirmed that author and columnist E. Jean Carroll told them that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her shortly after the attack more than 20 years ago.
The Elle advice columnist alleges in her new memoir that Trump raped her during a chance encounter at the Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store in 1995 or 1996, and two friends have come forward to corroborate her account, reported the New York Times.
Carol Martin, a former news anchor on WCBS-TV in New York, and Lisa Birnbach, a writer best known for The Official Preppy Handbook, confirmed to the newspaper that Carroll told them Trump had assaulted her in a dressing room at the Manhattan department store.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s DC hotel billed the Secret Service $200,000 in his first year of office: report
On Thursday, NBC News reported that the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., billed the Secret Service $200,000 in just 2017.
Documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act reveal a stunning expenditure of security money paid to the Trump property, which was run out of the Old Post Office building and on lease from the General Services Administration. In one instance, the Secret Service spent $30,000 in two nights.
GSA has been criticized for its failure to consider conflicts of interest in leasing the building to the president in an inspector general report.