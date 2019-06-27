‘Delay the census!’ Trump freaks out after Supreme Court deals him a loss on citizenship question

President Donald Trump threatened to “delay the census” after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against his administration on a proposed citizenship question.

The court issued a surprise 5-4 ruling that forbids the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, finding their explanation for the question was “more of a distraction” than an argument.

“Seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed Country, cannot ask a basic question of Citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important Census, in this case for 2020,” Trump tweeted from Japan, where he is taking part in G20 meetings.

Census forms are due to be printed beginning next week, and Trump said he would seek a delay of the constitutionally mandated census count until his administration could provide a fuller account of their legal reasoning.

“I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter,” he added. “Can anyone really believe that as a great Country, we are not able the ask whether or not someone is a Citizen. Only in America!”