Dem debate shows the party’s the most progressive it’s been ‘since the heyday of the Great Society’: historian
Wednesday night’s Democratic primary debate featured bold calls to support Medicare for All and reforming immigration laws — and historian Michael Kazin believes it shows the party is returning to the kind of bold progressive agenda that defined the party for decades until its turn to the right in the 1970s.
As part of Politico’s symposium on reactions to the debate, Kazin argues that the Democrats who took the stage this week are significantly more progressive than they’ve been since “the heyday of the Great Society” in the 1960s.
“On every major domestic issue — from health care to climate change to gun control to immigration to regulating corporate power — all 10 candidates took stands that would gladden the hearts of most progressive activists,” writes Kazin, who is a professor of history at Georgetown University. “Only on foreign policy did some depart from the non-interventionist views of most on the Democratic left.”
Kazin goes on to discuss some of the style differences between the candidates, but he believes that most of them were substantively on the same page.
“The most important takeaway from last night is that, for 2020 at least, the leftward tilt of the party is here to stay,” he concludes.
2020 Election
Conservative bewildered after Democrats form a ‘circular firing squad’ at debate instead of going after Trump
The first round of the Democratic primary debates took place last night in Florida. The candidates mostly stuck to policy issues, like health care and immigration, avoiding attacks on President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, conservative columnist Charlie Sykes appeared on an MSNBC panel about the debate. Sykes warned that Democrats were making a mistake by skewing left and failing to pin Donald Trump on the multiple controversies bedeviling his administration, from his erratic approach to Iran to a credible rape allegation against him by the writer E. Jean Carroll.
"The Trump people are very, very happy this morning," Sykes said. "The way the Democrats are positioning themselves outside of what they regard is the mainstream of American politics."
2020 Election
Joe Biden, Democratic heavyweights face off in second 2020 debate
All eyes turn toward frontrunner Joe Biden Thursday when he and nine more Democratic presidential hopefuls take the stage in Miami for a second night of debate with immigration, health care and economic inequality commanding the candidates' attention.
Elizabeth Warren, cementing her status as a top-tier candidate, set the tone of the first debate of the 2020 presidential race Wednesday, calling out great disparities in wealth and income as "corruption, pure and simple."
2020 Election
How Donald Trump and his favorite morning show ‘Fox & Friends’ reviewed the first Democratic debate
The reviews from the right are in: President Donald Trump took shots at the left-leaning cable network MSNBC after technical difficulties brought the first Democratic presidential debate to a standstill. Meanwhile, the co-hosts of "Fox & Friends" found themselves "scratching their heads" over the decision of three of the candidates on stage who answered multiple questions in Spanish.
"BORING!" Trump wrote in his one-word review on Twitter as the two-hour debate drug on Wednesday night.
Midway through the evening, when audio issues required moderators Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow to call an early commercial break, Trump added, "@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!"