Democratic debate night is here – and Twitter predictions have begun

Published

21 mins ago

on

The first night of the Democratic debate has arrived and we’ve scoured Twitter to find you the headlines you can’t afford to miss.

Will Elizabeth Warren maintain her double-digit status? Can Joe Biden overcome the generational issues and missteps he’s come to be know on the campaign trail thus far? Will Rachel Maddow prevail as top moderator considering there’s a Chuck Todd type (it’s actually him) in the room? All of this and more remains to be seen – but first:

2020 Election

These are moderators for the #DemDebate:

2020 Election

Joe Biden’s ‘Jim Crow moment’ was dreadful — but he may be Democrats’ best shot at beating Trump

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

The Democratic Party's presidential nomination and the White House are Joe Biden's to win — unless he sabotages himself.

Last Tuesday while speaking at a fundraising speech in New York, Biden reflected on his early career in the Senate, working alongside Sen. James Eastland of Mississippi and and Sen. Herman Talmadge of Georgia, a pair of old-line segregationists:

I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland. He never called me 'boy,' he always called me 'son.' Well guess what? At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn't agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you're the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don't talk to each other anymore.

2020 Election

Exclusive: Democratic operative who tested Russian tactics in Alabama reveals that Trump continues to outspend Democrats on Facebook — by a factor of 9 to 1

Published

60 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

This article was paid for entirely by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates and AlterNet 2020. Become a member and get rid of video ads, or click to make a one-time donation.

The ground shifted under Democrats during the 2016 election, but many refuse to acknowledge just how, or in what direction. Some are still content to lose close elections gracefully, even when the stakes for American democracy are the highest they have ever been. Others are so bent on proving that their electoral strategy is sound that they refuse to acknowledge Mark Zuckerberg has broken the traditional models of voter persuasion.

