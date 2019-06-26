Democratic debate night is here – and Twitter predictions have begun
The first night of the Democratic debate has arrived and we’ve scoured Twitter to find you the headlines you can’t afford to miss.
Will Elizabeth Warren maintain her double-digit status? Can Joe Biden overcome the generational issues and missteps he’s come to be know on the campaign trail thus far? Will Rachel Maddow prevail as top moderator considering there’s a Chuck Todd type (it’s actually him) in the room? All of this and more remains to be seen – but first:
These are moderators for the #DemDebate:ADVERTISEMENT
More info: https://t.co/g7lGijttQg pic.twitter.com/AB7iqVgObU
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 24, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
20 candidates. 2 nights. 1 goal: Take back the White House in 2020. RT and raise your hand if you’re ready for the first #DemDebate 🙋🏾♀️🙋♀️🙋🏻♀️🙋🏽♂️🙋🏼♂️🙋🏿♂️
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 24, 2019
Elizabeth Warren is the only candidate on the first night of Democratic debates who is polling in double digits, but there are plenty of intriguing story lines and political dynamics to watch for https://t.co/g3hAp8DL7R
— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 26, 2019
Telemundo got 14th Biscayne roped off for the debates. pic.twitter.com/XkljMvikXtADVERTISEMENT
— BLVD BLVK (@blvd_blvk) June 26, 2019
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes says he fears Trump will launch military strike during 2020 debate https://t.co/0HWcq83uc2 pic.twitter.com/SwA08vCRYT
— The Hill (@thehill) June 26, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
I’ll be drinking coffee and live-sketching the #DemDebates tonight!
Here’s some samples from previous debates pic.twitter.com/eel0EG45HF
— Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) June 26, 2019
The feeling when you realize you still have to wait 37 more hours till #Bernie2020 is on the Miami debate stage…pic.twitter.com/E66rWlXwd3
— J̶O̷N̶ (@_memorable2) June 26, 2019
Just landed back in Miami. So excited I will get to see my husband, my dog and the first debate of this election season! Dear God, let us wake-up from this national nightmare. https://t.co/HEtozSBaRDADVERTISEMENT
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 26, 2019
Inevitable footage of me watching the debates pic.twitter.com/ezMrY6Iqr9
— Busty Shackleford (@gin__erso) June 26, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
It’s #DemDebate week:
The first debate of the 2020 election season will be live from Miami on Wednesday and Thursday nights on the TV and digital platforms of @NBCNews, @MSNBC and @TelemundoNews.
A look at the candidates and the stage line-ups -> https://t.co/6gggYzN4W8 pic.twitter.com/dF1J6Y1mn5ADVERTISEMENT
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 24, 2019
Who’s coming to Miami to watch the #DemDebate with me???
Invite here: https://t.co/lTz4KDNKxQ
We’ve got the @DNC, @FlaDems, @peoplefor plus a couple of very special guests. Don’t miss it. This election is about showing up and showing out! pic.twitter.com/ZG0g5Qv3LY
— Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) June 24, 2019
“It probably will be the end of the road for many of them.” @clairecmc discusses the large field of candidates participating in the #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/3W7adchUd6
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 26, 2019
2020 Election
2020 Election
Joe Biden’s ‘Jim Crow moment’ was dreadful — but he may be Democrats’ best shot at beating Trump
The Democratic Party's presidential nomination and the White House are Joe Biden's to win — unless he sabotages himself.
Last Tuesday while speaking at a fundraising speech in New York, Biden reflected on his early career in the Senate, working alongside Sen. James Eastland of Mississippi and and Sen. Herman Talmadge of Georgia, a pair of old-line segregationists:
I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland. He never called me 'boy,' he always called me 'son.' Well guess what? At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn't agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you're the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don't talk to each other anymore.
2020 Election
Exclusive: Democratic operative who tested Russian tactics in Alabama reveals that Trump continues to outspend Democrats on Facebook — by a factor of 9 to 1
This article was paid for entirely by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates and AlterNet 2020. Become a member and get rid of video ads, or click to make a one-time donation.
The ground shifted under Democrats during the 2016 election, but many refuse to acknowledge just how, or in what direction. Some are still content to lose close elections gracefully, even when the stakes for American democracy are the highest they have ever been. Others are so bent on proving that their electoral strategy is sound that they refuse to acknowledge Mark Zuckerberg has broken the traditional models of voter persuasion.