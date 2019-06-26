Quantcast
Donald Trump Jr shamed for sucking up to his dad on Twitter: ‘Ivanka is still his favorite’

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump retweeted about a half dozen posts early Wednesday from his wife and children, but not one particularly approval-seeking tweet from his namesake son.

The president’s namesake son hyped his father’s promotion of the “American Dream” late Tuesday, but Trump didn’t include that one among several others posted by Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Melania Trump, as well as another touting son-in-law Jared Kushner’s Middle East peace plan.

“For the last 50 years our biggest net export has been The American Dream, but because of @realDonaldTrump we’ve brought that American Dream home, where it belongs,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. “He’s doing this for you, your children, and for your grandchildren. Let’s Keep America Great! #2020”

Other Twitter users showered Trump Jr. with shame and ridicule.

