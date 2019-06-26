Donald Trump Jr shamed for sucking up to his dad on Twitter: ‘Ivanka is still his favorite’

President Donald Trump retweeted about a half dozen posts early Wednesday from his wife and children, but not one particularly approval-seeking tweet from his namesake son.

The president’s namesake son hyped his father’s promotion of the “American Dream” late Tuesday, but Trump didn’t include that one among several others posted by Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Melania Trump, as well as another touting son-in-law Jared Kushner’s Middle East peace plan.

“For the last 50 years our biggest net export has been The American Dream, but because of @realDonaldTrump we’ve brought that American Dream home, where it belongs,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. “He’s doing this for you, your children, and for your grandchildren. Let’s Keep America Great! #2020”

Other Twitter users showered Trump Jr. with shame and ridicule.

He's never going to love you, Junior. — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) June 26, 2019

Ivanka is still his favorite. — Screw 💬 (@screwthechew) June 26, 2019



No thank you. My dreams don't include caged toddlers. — its not me (@FancyLaRue79) June 26, 2019

You're insufferable. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 26, 2019

Screw you jr — jim manley (@jamespmanley) June 26, 2019

The only dream he’s bringing is the dream of him finally being out of office and a significant number of members of your extended family sitting in jail. — ericbudke (@ericbudke) June 26, 2019



Nah, not my type. — #TrumpIsAFraud 🌊 (@Lovemydogsxo) June 26, 2019

We were never great. It's the delusion today that somehow those racial and social injustices of our past were tolerated and accepted. Progress moves forward not backward. — JackSiegel ⚒️🧭 (@Gneissguy62) June 26, 2019

For children?!?!? What about the children in concentration camps?!?!? — MissD (@MissD915) June 26, 2019

July 17th Mueller testifying. If it’s what I think it is…I love it!!! — Papa Fritzmas (@fritzakakickass) June 26, 2019



What you really meant to say was for you, YOUR children and your grandchildren… that’s about the scope of it.. — Talia Balsam (@TaliaBalsam) June 26, 2019

All i see, looking at USA from another country is a man creating division, hatred and a man who has no heart or empathy for children and a serial abuser yeah hes really great NOT — 🍰 Jaynie On a Break Squiggle (@jaynie44) June 26, 2019

Tell that to all the victims of racism and hate crime thanks to you Douchy daddy. — Antonio Sanchez (@AntonioDrumsX) June 26, 2019

It’s been a nightmare since January 20th, 2017. — Pagatodo (@spanccs) June 26, 2019

It’s not a dream, it’s a nightmare. — Jean Crook (@Jeanjeancrook) June 26, 2019