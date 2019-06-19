Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump Jr. blasted for mocking Biden’s promise to cure cancer – minutes before his father promises to cure cancer

Published

2 mins ago

on

“Cancer isn’t a joke and wanting to cure cancer isn’t a punchline,” was one of many criticisms leveled against the president’s son.

Donald Trump Jr. was part of the opening act for President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign launch Tuesday night. During the warm-up to the President’s official announcement, Don Jr. mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for saying if he is elected President he will cure cancer.

“I’ve worked so hard in my career that, I promise you, if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America: We’re going to cure cancer,” Biden told supporters earlier this month.

As Vice President he was in charge of the Obama administration’s “Cancer Moonshot,” a focused effort to cure the disease. It was an initiative created after Biden lost his own son, Beau Biden, to brain cancer n 2015. Beau was 46 when he died, the eldest child of the former Vice President’s first marriage. Joe Biden’s first wife and one-year old daughter were killed in a car accident while Christmas shopping, weeks after he had first been elected to the U.S. Senate.

Tuesday night, Donald Trump Jr. took to the stage, mocking Joe Biden.

“I hear brilliant guys like Joe Biden,” the President’s son said of the current Democratic frontrunner. “‘Government has failed you.’ Usually, as he’s groping someone,” Trump Jr. said, according to Fox News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If government failed you, maybe you’re the problem, Joe Biden.”

“There’s something off with that guy,” Trump Jr. continued. “What was the good one last week? Remember? Joe Biden comes out, ‘Well, if you elect me president, I’m going to cure cancer.’ Wow, why the hell didn’t you do that over the last 50 years, Joe?”

 

Literally minutes later, Jr.’s father promised he will cure cancer.

On social media many were stunned and flabbergasted at the cruelty of the President’s son – and the president’s supporters, who were lapping up mocking a man over losing his son to cancer.

Senator Angus King (I-ME) weighed in:

ADVERTISEMENT

More:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here are 5 reasons why 2020’s down-ballot races could reshape America’s future

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

The political press always tends to focus mostly on the marquee race for the White House but that's especially true this cycle, as Donald Trump runs for a second term. He demands attention and his antics enrage his opponents and delight his supporters in equal measure.

But national reporters risk missing the big picture by centering so much of their reporting at the top when many of the most important political battles in 2020 will take place further down the ballot.

Trump is catnip for reporters and their editors, but the dearth of coverage of downballot races didn't begin with his election. As the news media in general faces structural changes—with print circulation declining and much of their work moving into digital spaces that are more difficult to monetize--publishers have cut back on reporters assigned to the state and local government beat. Nevertheless, Trump has arguably worsened the trend by getting so much airtime— one estimate suggested that over the past four years, Trump has taken up, on average, 15 percent of the entire daily news cycle on the three leading cable networks, nearly three times what Obama did.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Katie Porter explains to constituents why her conscience demands support for Trump impeachment inquiry

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Congresswoman Katie Porter, in a video posted on social media Monday night, shared with residents of her purple California district why she is joining dozens of other Democrats who support launching an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

"I didn't come to Congress to impeach the president," said the first-term representative. "But when faced with a crisis of this magnitude, I cannot with a clean conscience ignore my duty to defend the Constitution. I can't claim to be committed to rooting out corruption and putting people over politics and then not apply those same principles and standards in all of the work I do."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Bernie Sanders calls fact that minimum wage worker cannot afford 2-bedroom apartment in any US state ‘a national disgrace’

Published

7 hours ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

For a decade, U.S. lawmakers have kept the federal minimum wage at a level which increasingly leaves workers unable to afford housing.

That's according to a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC). The group's 30th annual study of housing affordability found that a worker earning the federal minimum wage of $7.25—which is unchanged since 2009—cannot afford to rent a modest two-bedroom apartment in any state, metropolitan area, or county in the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link