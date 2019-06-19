Donald Trump Jr. blasted for mocking Biden’s promise to cure cancer – minutes before his father promises to cure cancer
“Cancer isn’t a joke and wanting to cure cancer isn’t a punchline,” was one of many criticisms leveled against the president’s son.
Donald Trump Jr. was part of the opening act for President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign launch Tuesday night. During the warm-up to the President’s official announcement, Don Jr. mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for saying if he is elected President he will cure cancer.
“I’ve worked so hard in my career that, I promise you, if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America: We’re going to cure cancer,” Biden told supporters earlier this month.
As Vice President he was in charge of the Obama administration’s “Cancer Moonshot,” a focused effort to cure the disease. It was an initiative created after Biden lost his own son, Beau Biden, to brain cancer n 2015. Beau was 46 when he died, the eldest child of the former Vice President’s first marriage. Joe Biden’s first wife and one-year old daughter were killed in a car accident while Christmas shopping, weeks after he had first been elected to the U.S. Senate.
Tuesday night, Donald Trump Jr. took to the stage, mocking Joe Biden.
“I hear brilliant guys like Joe Biden,” the President’s son said of the current Democratic frontrunner. “‘Government has failed you.’ Usually, as he’s groping someone,” Trump Jr. said, according to Fox News.
“If government failed you, maybe you’re the problem, Joe Biden.”
“There’s something off with that guy,” Trump Jr. continued. “What was the good one last week? Remember? Joe Biden comes out, ‘Well, if you elect me president, I’m going to cure cancer.’ Wow, why the hell didn’t you do that over the last 50 years, Joe?”
Donald Trump Jr.: “Joe Biden comes out. ‘Well, if you elect me president, I’m going to cure cancer.’ Wow. Why the hell didn’t you do that over the last 50 years, Joe?” #TrumpRallyOrlando https://t.co/FVgzrF3y67 pic.twitter.com/wa7TI9wo8HADVERTISEMENT
— The Hill (@thehill) June 19, 2019
Literally minutes later, Jr.’s father promised he will cure cancer.
In this single clip, Trump promises to cure cancer, AIDS, and “lay the foundation” for a Mars landing — all in his second term pic.twitter.com/aLZqbx2p3NADVERTISEMENT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2019
On social media many were stunned and flabbergasted at the cruelty of the President’s son – and the president’s supporters, who were lapping up mocking a man over losing his son to cancer.
Senator Angus King (I-ME) weighed in:
“I mean, I’m not usually at a loss for words. But I am on that one. That’s outrageous,” @SenAngusKing says in reaction to Donald Trump Jr. attacking former Vice President Joe Biden for not curing cancer. https://t.co/QN2nLs2zZA pic.twitter.com/6zwxN9Wbgc
— New Day (@NewDay) June 19, 2019
More:
Shame on this weisel for mentioning cancer. Joe Biden’s son died of brain cancer. He was a major in the army which is more than Don Jr. will ever accomplish. If he ever had to serve he would probably wet his pants.#TrumpRallyOrlando
— Bell (@BellSchmid) June 19, 2019
Trump just said he will cure cancer. After his son made fun of Biden for saying it. Nothing matters.
— Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) June 19, 2019
No matter how you feel about Joe Biden, lets not forget he lost a son to cancer, and Donald Trump Jr is a piece of shit for going there. https://t.co/OMBRKkeXkaADVERTISEMENT
— Alec (@alecwriter120) June 19, 2019
Fuck YOU Donnie Trump jr. Cancer isn’t a joke and wanting to cure cancer isn’t a punchline. If you’ve ever watched someone you love suffer and die from this horrific disease, you would know that only a hateful little shit would belittle someone for wanting to cure cancer.
— DejaBlu (@KidKnapt) June 19, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Excuse my language, Don Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr is a piece of shit. Mocking someone who lost his son to cancer for wanting to work to cure cancer is too cynical.
— Tosin Ash.🛡 (@Tosyneno) June 19, 2019
I watched my mother die from the disease cancer of which there is currently no cure. You jr Knew your words would wreak harm. But your a privilege white boy who has never cared about anything. But WORDS said oft turn on the one who spoke them and Cancer doesn’t care who you are.
— celset (@celset2) June 19, 2019
A new low for the Trump family. Another family member who knows nothing about empathy. Trump Jr.: Why didn’t you cure cancer decades ago, Joe? – CNN Politics https://t.co/eATqWYKZK8
— ShirlHerbert (@ShirlHerbert) June 19, 2019
Donald Jr. : Can you believe Biden said that if he gets elected, he’ll cure cancer?
(Reminder: Bidens son Beau died from cancer).
Donald Sr., same stage, following Don Jr. : If I’m re-elected I’ll cure cancer…
— EliseV (@EliseViksaas) June 19, 2019
