Donald Trump Jr will get grilled by Senate Intel Committee on Wednesday: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump Jr. will be interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, according to CNN.

“The appearance of the President’s eldest son Wednesday comes after a lengthy and contentious fight that spilled into public view after the committee issued a subpoena to Trump Jr. and he initially balked at testifying for a second time,” the report said.

This story is still developing.

2020 Election

GOP strategist says Rust Belt voters are ‘hardening’ their opposition to ‘insane fool’ Donald Trump

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

As President Donald Trump travels to Council Bluffs, Iowa to shore up his political support ahead of his 2020 re-election campaign, a top Republican strategist explained why his political problems may lie to the east.

John Weaver, the architect of John McCain's famous "Straight Talk Express" 2000 campaign bus, pointed out the weakness underlying the Trump campaign's latest bluff.

CNN obtained a polling memo from the Trump campaign's pollster, Tony Fabrizio theorizing the campaign should focus on "expanding the map" by campaigning in Oregon, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Nevada.

Roger Stone calls John Dean’s House testimony ‘clickbait’ — questions fellow Watergate figure’s credibility

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump adviser and former campaign adviser Roger Stone ripped previous Watergate witness John Dean on Tuesday in an ABC News podcast.

Dean testified before Congress about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on Monday. Stone said that Dean's appearance before Congress was solely for "clickbait."

Iowa farmer tells Trump he can’t take much more of this trade war

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump heads to Iowa a little less than two years before the election. Given the frustration among the agricultural community, however, a visit to hear their concerns may be needed.

The Wall Street Journal interviewed an Iowa farmer about Trump's trade war that has gone on for over a year and sent waves of economic anxiety through middle-America.

“I can stand a little bit of short-term pain to get a better market for the future," said Dave Walton, an Iowa farmer and Trump voter. "But we’re at the point now that the pain has turned to bleeding."

