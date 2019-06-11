Donald Trump Jr will get grilled by Senate Intel Committee on Wednesday: report
Donald Trump Jr. will be interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, according to CNN.
“The appearance of the President’s eldest son Wednesday comes after a lengthy and contentious fight that spilled into public view after the committee issued a subpoena to Trump Jr. and he initially balked at testifying for a second time,” the report said.
This story is still developing.
