Drag Queen Story Hour: Once upon a time in a bookstore…
Athena and Scalene, their long blonde hair flowing down to their sequined leotards and rainbow dresses, are reading to around 15 children at a bookstore in Riverside, a quiet California town.
The scene would be unremarkable — except that they are both drag queens.
“We have a message, and the message is to empower the youth to be good people and to accept everybody for who they are, through storytelling,” says Athena Kills, a 22-year-old student whose real name is Jovani Morales.
The reading workshop is part of Drag Queen Story Hour, an initiative launched in 2015 by a handful of libraries and schools across the United States.
Far from the LGBTQ bastions of San Francisco or New York, which this week is celebrating “World Pride” with great fanfare, the small Cellar Door Books store joined the movement a year ago.
On this Saturday morning in Riverside, southeast of Los Angeles, there is no politics or proselytizing, no reference to gender or sexuality — just a tyrannosaurus, a princess, a robot trying to understand love.
Athena and Scalene read a few classic children’s books, throwing in some theatrical flair only to capture and retain the attention of their young audience.
“Just by showing up and being here, that in itself is sending a message, that you can be whoever you want to be,” says Athena.
However, the young man admits he has experienced many difficulties along the way.
“Being a drag queen, and being gay in general, rejection is something I’ve lived with my whole life — sometimes even from my own family,” Morales tells AFP.
“So it’s something I’ve always grown up with,” he adds, expressing regret that he never had a “role model” to look up to at a young age.
– Clowns and ultra-conservatives –
Athena started doing readings a year ago — this is his fourth session.
“The kids? They love it,” he says. “All these things, a bunch of bright colors and stuff. What little kid wouldn’t want to see that?”
“We’re just like prettier clowns!” he adds.
The presence of drag queens at children’s reading events does not make everyone laugh, however.
Drag Queen Story Hour is regularly targeted by ultra-conservatives and extreme-right groups who try to disrupt the sessions.
On television networks, such as the Fox News channel, some commentators criticize the “unhealthy lifestyle” of drag queens, raising the specter of AIDS and suggesting they have ill intent.
“Drag Queen Story Hour is really just people reading books to kids … there is no underlying mission,” says Elisa Thomas, 26, a saleswoman at Cellar Door Books who had the idea of organizing the readings.
Thomas, who is a lesbian, recruited her own drag queen friends free of charge for the occasion.
The Riverside bookstore has not escaped internet hate campaigns, and has had one Christian extremist storm into a session.
Its owner has been subjected to anti-Semitic insults and threats on social networks.
– ‘I love their outfits!’ –
But this unintended publicity has only attracted more fans.
One mother, Melissa, drove from an hour away with her two daughters who “love drag queens, an inspiration to them.”
“I want to let them experience people showing they can be what they want,” says Melissa. “We live in the desert, you don’t have that around our place.”
Her daughter Waverly, 10, agrees.
“It’s just cool that they don’t let people tell them what to do,” she says, adding: “I love their outfits!”
Joshua, who is seven, was visiting the bookstore by chance with his mother Rochelle at the time of the reading, and both decided to stay out of curiosity.
Intensely focused during the session, the boy told AFP afterwards he simply found it “funny.”
“I really liked the story of the T-Rex,” he says, not interested in talking about anything else.
“He loves stories,” his mother laughs. “It could have been an astronaut or a policeman reading — I believe it wouldn’t have been very different for him.”
‘Go gays!’ Megan Rapinoe shows pride after coming up Trumps in World Cup thriller
Megan Rapinoe basked in the limelight as her brace downed France at the women's World Cup on Friday and sent the United States into a huge semi-final showdown with England two days after her public spat with Donald Trump.
The timing was perfect for the 33-year-old after she dominated the headlines in the build-up to this match, but also because her two goals that gave the Americans a 2-1 win in an intense quarter-final at the Parc des Princes came the day before the Gay Pride march in the French capital.
"Go gays! You can't win a championship without gays on your team, it's pretty much never been done before," joked Rapinoe to reporters after the win. She came out as gay shortly before helping the US win the 2012 Olympics.
EU, South America trade deal a ‘dark moment’ for farmers
European farmers and environmentalists have denounced a historic trade deal signed between the EU and South American countries as a "dark moment", warning of unfair competition and dire consequences for the climate.
The European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur sealed the blockbuster pact on Friday evening, ending 20 years of talks over one of the world's largest regional commercial accords.
Tough negotiations between the EU and the Mercosur countries -- Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay -- had repeatedly stalled because of European farmer sensitivities over the beef market.
Trump defends Putin’s claim that democracy is dead with bizarre, confused rant about California
Ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka, Vladimir Putin told the Financial Times that "the liberal idea has become obsolete," a line that drew sharp rebuke from the democratic world.
But when President Donald Trump was asked about the line by Peter Baker of The New York Times, he didn't even appear to understand what Putin was talking about, responding with a confused rant about how terrible California is.
Los Angeles and San Francisco, Trump said, are "sad to look at" because they are run by "liberal people":