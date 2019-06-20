Quantcast
Connect with us

Elections regulator warns foreign intrusion into US campaigns is already happening

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Federal Elections Commission is warning that there is already foreign intrusion in the U.S. campaigns.

FEC chair Ellen L. Weintraub was forced to issue a statement after President Donald Trump said that he wasn’t sure what he would do if a foreign government approached him with “dirt” on his political opponent. He said that he “might” tell the FBI but would likely hear what they had to say. He said that it wasn’t illegal, but Weintraub issued a statement reiterating that it is illegal.

“I am particularly concerned about the risk of illicit funds and foreign support influencing our political system. Foreign dark money represents a significant vulnerability for American democracy. We do not know the extent to which our political campaigns receive foreign dark money, but we do know that the political money can be weaponized by well-funded hostile powers,” the letter warned.

“Under today’s campaign finance laws, a foreign adversary can transfer money to a 501(c) organization that can, in turn, contribute funds to a super PAC without disclosing the foreign source of money. A foreign-owned LLC can contribute to a 501(c) or super PAC without those entities ever disclosing the true owners of the LLC,” Weintraub continued.

She went on to say that they’ve already levied “record fines” for exactly these types of activities “…against a super PAC and a number of individuals — including foreign nationals — that orchestrated the donation of $1.3 million from foreign nationals to a super PAC supporting a 2016 presidential candidate.

While the letter didn’t say who, they were referring to the super PAC Right to Rise, which is a pro-Jeb Bush outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anyone who solicits, accepts, or receives electoral support for a foreign source risks being on the wrong end of the federal investigation,” Weintraub continued. “Knowing and willful violations of the ban on foreign-national contributions face the prospect of criminal prosecution by the Department of Justice. Alternatively, they may face a civil enforcement action from the Federal Election Commission. Anyone — especially any officeholder, political campaign, or political committee — that receives an offer of electoral assistance from a foreign source should immediately report that offer to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Read the full letter below:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is ridiculous’: ex-prosecutor rips Democrats for not even swearing-in Hope Hicks before her testimony

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

The House Judiciary Committee failed in how they went about interviewing Hope Hicks, the longtime Trump advisor who rose to White House communications director.

On Thursday, the committee released a 273-page transcript of Hicks testimony behind closed doors.

For analysis, MSNBC "Hardball" anchor Chris Matthews interviewed former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne.

Lawyers representing Hicks repeatedly objected to her answer questions.

"What is this thing, this word objection? This is loaded, all this wasted paper, a lot of this paper simply has the word objection on it," Matthews said, holding up a 271-page printout of Hicks' transcript.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hope Hicks told Congress that Trump has cut her out of his life — he virtually never calls her anymore

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks was broadly considered to be one of President Donald Trump's favorite staffers.

But when she left the administration in 2018, the president virtually cut off ties to her, and has only spoken with her five times since then, according to the transcript of the closed-door hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday:

In her interview, Hope Hicks says she has only spoken to Trump between five and ten times since she left the White House in February 2018. (He used to call that much in a day.) They last spoke in April, when they had dinner. Our story from yesterday:https://t.co/3gzVY21c3z pic.twitter.com/VMZqhnbgib

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Elections regulator warns foreign intrusion into US campaigns is already happening

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Federal Elections Commission is warning that there is already foreign intrusion in the U.S. campaigns.

FEC chair Ellen L. Weintraub was forced to issue a statement after President Donald Trump said that he wasn't sure what he would do if a foreign government approached him with "dirt" on his political opponent. He said that he "might" tell the FBI but would likely hear what they had to say. He said that it wasn't illegal, but Weintraub issued a statement reiterating that it is illegal.

"I am particularly concerned about the risk of illicit funds and foreign support influencing our political system. Foreign dark money represents a significant vulnerability for American democracy. We do not know the extent to which our political campaigns receive foreign dark money, but we do know that the political money can be weaponized by well-funded hostile powers," the letter warned.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link