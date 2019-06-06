Elizabeth Warren had the perfect response to a voter worried Joe Biden will win the Democratic nomination no matter what
At a town hall in Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday evening, Sen. Elizabeth Warren urged voters to take action to fight concerns that Joe Biden is already poised to win the Democratic presidential nomination more than a year before the party officially elects its nominee.
To make sure their favored candidate has a chance to beat Biden, Warren said, voters must take action by volunteering for campaigns in any way that they’re able.
At Lansing Community College, where about 1,700 people gathered to hear Warren discuss issues including clean energy and trade, an audience member named Cruz Villareal pointed to the 2016 Democratic primary, when party insiders known as superdelegates announced their support for Hillary Clinton a day before six states including the crucial state of California were set to hold their primaries, sparking outrage among Sen. Bernie Sanders supporters who said the move effectively secured the nomination for Clinton prematurely.
“I’m worried the Dems aren’t going to learn their lesson and just give Biden the [nomination],” Villareal said, adding that many of his friends share his worry.
Interesting moment here in Lansing at Warren event. Man said he really hopes she wins, but he & his friends are worried that Biden will get the nomination. How can she assure them “that this isn’t going to happen” and that “the system won’t rob us of what we really want”? 1/X
— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 5, 2019
How could Warren be sure, Villareal asked, that “the system isn’t going to rob us of what we really want?”
Warren refused to accept the notion that Biden’s status as the current frontrunner makes him the presumptive nominee—but made clear that voters must take action to give their preferred candidate a chance at winning the nomination.
The system Villareal spoke of, she said, “is us. It’s you; it’s me; it’s that woman in the back; it’s the mom over here with the kid; it’s all of us. And it’s going to come down to all of us.”
.@ewarren did NOT take on the Biden directly, instead saying she appreciated the Q & knows “it comes from the heart.” She redefined “the system” as “us: it’s you, it’s me…And it’s gonna come down to all of us.” Urged man to have his friends put their worry to work/volunteer 2/X
— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 5, 2019
“The way that we win in 2020 is that we talk about our vision for the kind of country that we can build; the kind of country that we will get out and fight for,” she added. “This is about starting right now in a primary. You’re here as potential primary voters…We have a chance now to start creating the momentum and that’s going to be our comparative advantage come November 2020.”
To win, Warren said, she will need the help of voters—and asked Villareal to pass that message along to his friends who are tempted to be resigned to accepting Biden as the nominee weeks before the first Democratic debate and months before the Iowa caucus.
“If [your friend] is worried, then put her worry to work—get up off her butt and volunteer!” Warren said.
At a town hall in Lansing, Michigan, 2020 candidate @ewarren advised supporters to “put their worry to work – get off your butts and volunteer!” to combat fears that Joe Biden is already set to win the Democratic nomination. https://t.co/lstzfUSVGA pic.twitter.com/ntU9oNGlAt
— Common Dreams (@commondreams) June 5, 2019
Warren did not call out Biden directly, but suggested that the two candidates have fundamentally different visions for how the next president should govern.
While Warren has focused her campaign on changing the structures that many progressives believe helped create the widespread dissatisfaction that convinced voters to back President Donald Trump in 2016—pushing for taxes on the richest Americans and corporations to fund a universal childcare program, tuition-free public college and student debt forgiveness, and clean energy—Biden has called Trump an “aberration” and released centrist proposals like his climate plan, which embraces the continued use of fossil fuels.
Biden has been the frontrunner in the Democratic campaign since before he announced his candidacy in April, but in recent weeks Warren’s campaign has gained momentum, with the senator polling three points behind the former vice president in one recent poll.
“I don’t want to be the America of 10 years back or 20 years back or 30 years back,” Warren told the crowd in Lansing. “I want to build a better America and I think this is our moment to do that.”
2020 Election
‘Pay your workers a living wage’: Sanders blasts Walmart execs at annual shareholder meeting
Speaking on behalf of the many Walmart workers struggling to get by on "starvation wages" while the company's CEO rakes in over $20 million a year, Sen. Bernie Sanders confronted the retail conglomerate's executives at their annual meeting with shareholders Wednesday and urged the company to raise its minimum wage to at least $15 an hour.
"Frankly, the American people are sick and tired of subsidizing the greed of some of the largest and most profitable corporations in this country."—Sen. Bernie Sanders
2020 Election
Cha-Ching! Republicans are finally standing up to Trump for one very selfish reason
Senate Republicans are willing to defy Trump, and even override a veto — because big business hates his tariffs
President Trump and his massive family entourage managed to make it through Tuesday on their British visit without a truly terrible gaffe. That's a major accomplishment. Trump did insult the mayor of London again and stuck his nose into Brexit politics during a press conference with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May. And yes, he lied and said that there were many people greeting him enthusiastically on the streets and there were just a few small protests, calling all the reports which showed the opposite "fake news." But all of that is par for the Trump course.
He did say a couple of things that were newsworthy. A British reporter asked him if a post-Brexit unilateral trade deal with the U.S. would mean that Britain's National Health Service was on the table. He said it would be. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, whom Trump refused to meet on this trip, pledged to fight to his last breath to prevent allowing their "precious, wonderful National Health Service" be privatized by American corporations. Trump walked back his comment later, leading some to suggest that he didn't even know what the NHS was when the question was asked. That's possible, but U.S. ambassador Woody Johnson had told the BBC just a few days before that the NHS would have to be part of any U.S.-U.K. trade deal, so it seems likely that this is something that's been discussed inside the Trump administration.
2020 Election
Accused of plagiarism, Biden campaign admits lifting ‘carbon capture’ section of climate plan from fossil fuel-backed group
Sections of the former vice president's plan, noted an observant climate campaigner, "looked like the type of thing the coal industry, trade groups, and coal companies themselves say.
Almost immediately after releasing a climate plan Tuesday that green groups slammed as woefully inadequate in part due to its embrace of industry-backed proposals such as "carbon capture," presumptive 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden faced accusations of plagiarizing language from a number of sources, including a coalition consisting of major fossil fuel companies.