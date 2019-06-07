Even Fox News can’t make sense of ‘confused’ Trump’s tweet about the moon and Mars

Fox News personalities poked fun at President Donald Trump’s confusion on Friday after he attacked NASA for their plans to go to the moon.

While reporting on NASA’s announcement that it would open up the International Space Station to private business ventures, Fox News host Shepard Smith noted that Trump had lashed out at the space agency on Twitter.

“They’re kind of in the presidential dog house right now. Are they saying anything about this?” Smith asked Fox News correspondent Jonathan Hunt.

“They’re saying [the International Space Station plan] is quite simply about money,” Hunt explained. “They’ll generate cash from these trips and the second part of what they announced today, which is opening up the U.S. Space Station to commercial interest, allowing businesses to use it for whatever purposes they can think of and that NASA approves.”

“NASA officials say they’re excited to see what ideas businesses come up with and monetizing the space station will help NASA achieve their near and long-term goals,” Hunt added.

“That ambitious Moon project is supposed to lay the groundwork for a sustainable presence on the Moon and that in turn will help them prepare for the big one — getting astronauts to Mars. As you mentioned, Shep, President Trump got a little confused about the moon and Mars on his tweets today. Maybe a result of jet lag as he heads back from Europe.”

“I think it was a syntax thing,” Smith replied. “But ‘moon Mars’ is the funniest thing that has happened this week.”

Shortly before the segment, Trump said in a tweet: “For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!”