Even Fox News can’t make sense of ‘confused’ Trump’s tweet about the moon and Mars
Fox News personalities poked fun at President Donald Trump’s confusion on Friday after he attacked NASA for their plans to go to the moon.
While reporting on NASA’s announcement that it would open up the International Space Station to private business ventures, Fox News host Shepard Smith noted that Trump had lashed out at the space agency on Twitter.
“They’re kind of in the presidential dog house right now. Are they saying anything about this?” Smith asked Fox News correspondent Jonathan Hunt.
“They’re saying [the International Space Station plan] is quite simply about money,” Hunt explained. “They’ll generate cash from these trips and the second part of what they announced today, which is opening up the U.S. Space Station to commercial interest, allowing businesses to use it for whatever purposes they can think of and that NASA approves.”
“NASA officials say they’re excited to see what ideas businesses come up with and monetizing the space station will help NASA achieve their near and long-term goals,” Hunt added.
“That ambitious Moon project is supposed to lay the groundwork for a sustainable presence on the Moon and that in turn will help them prepare for the big one — getting astronauts to Mars. As you mentioned, Shep, President Trump got a little confused about the moon and Mars on his tweets today. Maybe a result of jet lag as he heads back from Europe.”
“I think it was a syntax thing,” Smith replied. “But ‘moon Mars’ is the funniest thing that has happened this week.”
Shortly before the segment, Trump said in a tweet: “For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!”
Breaking Banner
Republicans are trying to bar Democrats from calling Trump a liar during next week’s obstruction hearings
The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing regarding special counsel Robert Mueller's report. The report details multiple instances of obstruction of justice from President Donald Trump.
"No one is above the law. While the White House continues to cover up and stonewall, and to prevent the American people from knowing the truth, we will continue to move forward with our investigation," committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said.
Commentary
There are some very worrisome statistics hiding in the latest jobs report
The latest jobs report showed a lackluster gain in jobs in May that was worse than economists had predicted.
While the sudden slowdown in jobs growth after many months of strong numbers is worrying and signals a weakening economy, a more long-term concern is the persistently low labor force participation rate that has not recovered in the decade since the onset of the Great Recession.
Trump’s Ireland golf club posts tweets promoting presidential visit in violation of ethics pledge
President Donald Trump's golf club in Ireland is under fire for tweets promoting the President and First Lady's visit to the Trump Doonbeg International Hotel and golf club. The resort on Friday posted a video to Twitter, writing, "What an honour it was to have the President of the United States @POTUS and the First Lady @FLOTUS stay with us at Doonbeg."
That, and another tweet were deleted. Journalist Zach Everson, who reports on Trump conflicts of interest, captured screenshots of the tweets:
Trump’s Doonbeg resort just used the US president’s visit to promote itself.