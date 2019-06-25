Ex-ethics chief laments Stephanie Grisham’s promotion to White House press secretary

Walter Shaub, the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, was less than pleased to see Melania Trump’s spokeswoman taking on two new White House jobs.

It was announced Tuesday that Stephanie Grisham will take over as communications director and press secretary for the White House.

“In case you thought there were no consequences for violating the Hatch Act in the Trump administration (silly you!), Hatch Act violator Stephanie Grisham just got promoted. That’ll teach her,” Shaub tweeted in response.

Grisham received a warning letter last year from the Office of the Special Counsel for violating the Hatch Act by engaging in “prohibited political activity” on her official Twitter account.

“The legal rules and guidance are clear that government officials aren’t allowed to use their positions for partisan political activity,” said Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington executive director Noah Bookbinder in a statement last year. “Despite multiple investigations and violations found, the Trump Administration has done nothing to curb its Hatch Act violations and stop the misuse of government for political purposes.”