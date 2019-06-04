‘Fascism’: Trump blasted for urging boycott of a top US company as he travels overseas

‘You Can’t Fake America Great Again’

President Donald Trump appears to have intentionally attempted to get his official state visit to the UK off on the wrong foot. He attacked Princess Meghan Markle, an American who is now the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry last year. He attacked the Mayor of London. And he even waded in UK politics, pushing for Boris Johnson – who some see as racist and homophobic – to become Prime Minister.

All of that has angered Americans embarrassed for their nation, and angered the British, upset the American man-baby has returned, as Sky News announced.

He’s back. Watch full coverage of President Trump’s state visit to the UK from Monday on @SkyNews. #TrumpVisit You can find us on Sky channel 501 📺 or live here 👀 https://t.co/mFrfbZgLZW pic.twitter.com/IKuUrlFuTi — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 2, 2019

But it wasn’t Sky News, which is actually owned by America’s Comcast, that President Trump was angry at, but CNN, over what he claims is their “unfair” and such “bad, Fake News!”

And so Trump decided to call for a boycott of CNN’s parent company, which is now AT&T.

I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

It’s that move that’s causing outrage.

The whining baby has made it to London: pic.twitter.com/8blM2mG77s — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 3, 2019

Yes, the president is calling for economic harm, boycott of an American company while he’s overseas because he doesn’t like the television coverage of himself. Fascism. https://t.co/rtx8WSjLw9 — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) June 3, 2019

How is this not an impeachable offense? Using your ‘power’ to try to destroy a company that reports on you? — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 3, 2019

Real news will hold you responsible for your fake news, Mr. President. You can’t Fake America Great Again. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) June 3, 2019

How have we gotten to the point where the President of the United States is openly trying to get American businesses to fail to prevent a news network from accurately reporting what he says and does? https://t.co/LyrSMs8fLT — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) June 3, 2019

Focus. Focus on your big London trip. You’re on foreign soul. Stop attacking everyone and everything back home like the deranged sociopath you are. Try for a minute to focus on being US president and not an insecure 10 year old shithead… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) June 3, 2019

“Stoped.” Your inability to write or spell or punctuate with any accuracy or articulation offers the world a false picture of the United States, Donald. They assume we’re all as stupid and uneducated as you. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) June 3, 2019

“Report what I like or I will use the power of the state to try to put you out of business” – this is what despots do. https://t.co/ahQG8V0yn2 — Scott Reid (@_scottreid) June 3, 2019

Just look outside your window instead. It’s lovely in London today. #TrumpsAnInternationalDisgrace pic.twitter.com/mw1QHf1dog — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) June 3, 2019