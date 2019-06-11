Father speaks out after his teen daughter is told ‘kill yourself’ in ‘ignorant and hateful’ anti-LGBT attack
A father is speaking out after his high school-aged teen daughter, a lesbian, was the target of harassment and vandalism at their Chicago-area home.
In what police say is a possible hate crime, attackers left a message on a “For Sale” sign: the 800 number to a suicide prevention hotline and the words, “go f*cking KYS.” KYS is shorthand for “kill yourself.” The attackers for reasons unknown also left dozens of white plastic forks strewn across the lawn.
“Suicide is real and tragic. It’s not a joke, it affects way too many families and it is truly hateful to wish it upon another individual,” Scott Nelles, the father of the victim, said at a village meeting, Chicago’s ABC 7 reports.
“The words ‘Go F—ing KYS’ in that barely literate juvenile handwriting will forever remain in my family’s life and those coward’s actions are likely to fade away to those involved as they continue to live an ignorant and hateful existence,” Nelles added.
“Hate is taught. It is not taught in our schools and it’s not taught in our community at large. Kindness is an easy choice. Love wins,” he concluded.
Locals applauded him.
Breaking Banner
Right-wing pastor goes off the rails against ‘sodomites’ ahead of his ‘Make America Straight Again’ conference
A right-wing pastor is riffing off the slogan from President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to launch bigoted attacks against the LGBTQ community this week.
Local news station Spectrum News 13 reports that Pastor Patrick Boyle of the Revival Baptist Church in Clermont, Florida is hosting a conference called "Make America Straight Again" that aims to rile up Christian prejudices against gay and trans Americans.
In an interview with Spectrum News 13, Boyle emphasized that his church isn't trying to even reach out to the LGBT community in the hopes of converting them -- rather, he wants to remind his Christian flock of how unacceptable their behavior is.
Breaking Banner
Jon Stewart shreds Congress in testimony on 9/11 responders: ‘I’m tired of hearing it’s a New York issue’
Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart on Tuesday lashed out at the U.S. Congress for failing to take care of 9/11 first responders.
"I can tell you, I'm pretty sure what's going to happen five years from now," Stewart told members of the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. "The idea that you can only get them five more years [of health care benefits] because you're not quite sure what's going to happen five years from now -- I'm pretty sure I can tell you what's going to happen."
"More of these men and women are going to get sick and they are going to die!" the former host said. "And I'm awfully tired of hearing that it's a 9/11-New York issue. Al Qaeda didn't shout, 'Death to Tribeca!' They attacked America and these men and women and their response to it is what brought our country back."
Russian police drop charges against investigative journalist
Russian police said Tuesday they would drop drug charges against an investigative journalist and free him from house arrest, in a rare climbdown by law enforcement following a public outcry.
Ivan Golunov, a 36-year-old reporter with independent media outlet Meduza, was arrested last week on charges supporters said were trumped up to punish him for his investigative work.
"Today he will be released from house arrest and charges lifted," Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said in a statement.
Kolokoltsev said he would seek President Vladimir Putin's permission to sack the head of a Moscow police department and another senior official in charge of drug control in Moscow.