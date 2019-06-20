Fed opens door to rate cut amid growing ‘uncertainties’
The Federal Reserve opened the door to an interest rate cut on Wednesday, vowing to act to keep the economy growing as uncertainties about trade and other issues mount.
US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said trade friction and slowing growth worldwide have led many central bankers to feel the case for an interest rate cut has “strengthened” but most still want to see more data before making a move.
But one policymaker dissented in the vote, advocating for an immediate cut — something President Donald Trump has been calling for loudly and which many economists say is necessary given the damage done by the escalating trade frictions.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee kept the key rate in the 2.25-2.5 percent range but sent a strong signal of possible cuts ahead, saying “uncertainties about this outlook have increased” and the Fed “will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion.”
After the meeting, Powell confirmed monetary policy could soon become more “accommodative,” a byword for lowering the rate that serves as the basis for all types of lending from autos to homes to credit cards.
“Uncertainties surrounding the outlook have clearly risen since our last meeting” and officials are “mindful of ongoing cross currents, including trade developments and concerns about global growth,” he told reporters.
“While the baseline outlook remains favorable,” he said, “many FOMC participants now see that the case for somewhat more accommodative policy has strengthened.”
But he cautioned that it is important they not overreact to single bits of data or a “short-term swing in sentiment.”
Markets are almost universally predicting multiple Fed moves this year and seem to view the Fed stance as dovish enough for now, with the three major stock indexes closing with modest gains following the announcement.
However, Trump may be disappointed not to get a rate cut, since he has accused the Fed of undercutting his efforts to supercharge the economy.
He even hinted Tuesday he might remove Powell from his post, but the Fed chairman said Wednesday he believes the law is clear that he has a four-year term.
“I fully intend to serve it,” he said.
Trump on Tuesday also bashed European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, saying his signal of more stimulus ahead would put the United States at a disadvantage against a weaker euro, which would make American exports less competitive.
Powell declined to wade into that debate or comment on the exchange rate, saying only that the central bank does not use interest rate policy to influence the American currency.
He said “we don’t target the dollar… we will target our domestic economic and financial conditions and not our exchange rate.”
However, the dovish comments did impact the exchange rate, as the dollar weakened slightly against the euro and other currencies.
– Dovish tilt –
James Bullard, president of the Fed’s St Louis regional branch, voted against the decision, saying he wanted to see the federal funds rate cut by 25 basis points at this meeting.
Bullard earlier this month was to first central banker to give voice to the expectations of financial markets that economic conditions would require the Fed to act, saying a rate cut could be needed “soon.”
Diane Swonk, chief economist Grant Thornton, who before the meeting had called for an immediate move, said the Fed’s language “suggests a willingness to cut rates in July.”
But with Trump expected to meet China’s President Xi Jinping next week at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, there is a chance for good news to deflate trade tensions and clear away some of the gloom.
“There are some within the Fed who wanted to wait out the G20 meetings to see if the president levies additional tariffs on China but their mood about the economy has clearly darkened,” Swonk said.
The quarterly forecasts issued by the central bankers on Wednesday revealed a decidedly more dovish tilt, with committee members were spilt on whether to keep the key rate where it is now or lower it.
But the projections did not reflect much change in the outlook for the economy: the median estimates for growth and unemployment were essentially unchanged compared to March, while the forecast for inflation was cut to 1.5 percent from 1.8 percent previously.
Andrew McCabe rains hell on ‘insanely stupid’ Trump in epic rant before calling for impeachment hearings
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Thursday morning, former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe unleashed hell on President Donald Trump for launching yet another unprovoked attack on him, saying the president says lots of "stupid things."
On Wednesday evening, the president smeared McCabe, with Trump calling him "terrible" and saying he couldn't do anything -- including go to the bathroom -- without former FBI Director James Comey's permission.
Given a chance to respond by CNN's John Berman, McCabe didn't hold back.
"You know, I've been listening to the president say insanely stupid things for years now about me personally, about my organization, and about the investigation, we undertook to find out if the president posed a threat to national security," McCabe began. "I won't get down in the weeds with the president and exchange insults on Twitter or TV or anywhere else, but the question we should be asking is: why do we have a president who feels necessary to attack individuals? Individuals -- private citizens, individuals who serve in our government -- to attack personally when he's scared of the truth that they have to offer."
‘Come heavily armed’: Oregon GOP lawmaker threatens state troopers over dispute with Dem governor
On Wednesday, The Oregonian reported that GOP state Sen. Brian Boquist threatened to kill state troopers if they try to keep him in the Senate chamber to debate climate change legislation.
"I'm quotable, so here's the quote. This is what I told the [police] superintendent," said Boquist to reporters outside the Senate chamber. "Send bachelors and come heavily armed. I'm not going to be a political prisoner in the state of Oregon. It's just that simple."
Democratic Gov. Kate Brown has made passing a climate change bill one of her top priorities. While Democrats control Oregon's legislature, Senate Republicans have enough votes to block legislation by walking out and denying a quorum — which they have done to stonewall this legislation.
Impressionism’s ‘forgotten woman’ shines in new Paris show
The first major show of Berthe Morisot's paintings in France in nearly 80 years puts the forgotten woman of Impressionism back at the centre of the movement she helped found.
One damning review of the first exhibition by the group that would revolutionise art blasted that it was no more than "five or six lunatics of which one is a woman ...[whose] feminine grace is maintained amid the outpourings of a delirious mind."
That 1874 show included such soon-to-be art giants as Monet and Manet, whose brother Eugene later married Morisot.