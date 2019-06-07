Quantcast
Connect with us

Feds list Paul Manafort’s ‘fabulous’ SoHo apartment for sale at more than $3.6 million

Published

2 mins ago

on

Paul Manafort’s old Manhattan loft was put on the market by the federal government for more than $3.6 million.

The SoHo apartment — one of five forfeited by the former Trump campaign manager as part of his plea agreement — was listed with other seized properties on the U.S. Marshals Service website, reported NBC News.

A judge ordered the 2,000-square-foot apartment forfeited on May 22, after the 70-year-old Manafort began serving a 7-1/2-year federal prison sentence for a conviction on charges for tax fraud, bank fraud and hiding foreign bank accounts.

The listing highlights the recently renovated apartment’s “remarkable open sky and city views” and “key-locked elevator that opens directly into the loft’s enormous entertaining space,” as well as a “fabulous master suite boasts an enormous walk-in closet.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Feds list Paul Manafort’s ‘fabulous’ SoHo apartment for sale at more than $3.6 million

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

Paul Manafort's old Manhattan loft was put on the market by the federal government for more than $3.6 million.

The SoHo apartment -- one of five forfeited by the former Trump campaign manager as part of his plea agreement -- was listed with other seized properties on the U.S. Marshals Service website, reported NBC News.

A judge ordered the 2,000-square-foot apartment forfeited on May 22, after the 70-year-old Manafort began serving a 7-1/2-year federal prison sentence for a conviction on charges for tax fraud, bank fraud and hiding foreign bank accounts.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump just claimed the moon is a part of Mars in a bonkers tweet attacking NASA

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump attempted to talk about both defense and science in an afternoon tweet where he claimed that the planet Mars is also a part of the moon.

The President quizzically tweeted: "For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!"

See for yourself below:

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump super PAC in chaos over lackluster fundraising and excessive spending on ‘stupid things’: CNN

Published

59 mins ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

According to a report from CNN, a super PAC closely aligned with President Donald Trump is in turmoil, with GOP operatives and donors complaining that little money is coming in and what is coming in is being wasted on fancy dinners and worthless projects.

CNN reports that Donald Trump's flagship super PAC, America First Action, is under scrutiny over expenditures and it's inability to raise funds like some other conservative political action committees.

"There's the $33,000 spent last year on a single event at the Prime Rib, a swanky DC steakhouse, the $120,000 paid to two firms tied to former Milwaukee sheriff (and Trump super-fan) David Clarke, and the more than $460,000 spent over two years at Trump-owned properties," the report states.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]