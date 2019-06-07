Feds list Paul Manafort’s ‘fabulous’ SoHo apartment for sale at more than $3.6 million

Paul Manafort’s old Manhattan loft was put on the market by the federal government for more than $3.6 million.

The SoHo apartment — one of five forfeited by the former Trump campaign manager as part of his plea agreement — was listed with other seized properties on the U.S. Marshals Service website, reported NBC News.

A judge ordered the 2,000-square-foot apartment forfeited on May 22, after the 70-year-old Manafort began serving a 7-1/2-year federal prison sentence for a conviction on charges for tax fraud, bank fraud and hiding foreign bank accounts.

The listing highlights the recently renovated apartment’s “remarkable open sky and city views” and “key-locked elevator that opens directly into the loft’s enormous entertaining space,” as well as a “fabulous master suite boasts an enormous walk-in closet.”