Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida woman arrested for burglary after turning over abusive husband’s guns to police

Published

37 mins ago

on

A Florida woman took her estranged husband’s guns and turned them over to police after he was arrested for domestic violence — and she was charged with burglary and theft.

Courtney Taylor Irby told officers she went to her husband’s Lakeland apartment and searched for a handgun and rifle she knew he had, and took them to police to turn in for safekeeping, reported The Ledger.

“So are you telling me that you committed an armed burglary?” a Lakeland police officer asked.

“Yes, I am,” Irby said, “but he wasn’t going to turn them in, so I am doing it.”

Police verified that Irby had never stayed at her estranged husband’s apartment until the day she took his guns, after telling a court at his bail hearing that she feared for her safety.

Court records show the 32-year-old woman had applied for a temporary injunction against her husband, Joseph Irby, as they are in the process of getting a divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators contacted 35-year-old Joseph Irby, who was still being held at the Polk County Jail after he was arrested Friday on a felony charge of using his vehicle as a weapon against his wife.

Joseph Irby said he wanted to press charges against his wife for going into his apartment and removing his guns without permission.

Courtney Irby was charged with armed burglary of a dwelling and grand theft of a firearm.

She was released on $5,000 bond, and a judge ordered her not to possess a firearm or go near her husband, recommending instead that she use a proxy to contact him on issues related to their two children.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Secrecy-obsessed Trump campaign banning wealthy donors from events for talking to the press: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

According to a report at Politico, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is clamping down on donors -- including those who have contributed over a million dollars -- over fears that they will reveal or leak to the press discussions about campaign strategy discussed in private donor gatherings.

The report starts by noting that conservative high-rollers are relieved of their phones when attending private events so that they can't record what is discussed.

According to Joseph Fogg III, a longtime GOP fundraiser from Florida who attended a donor conference at the Trump International Hotel in Washington last month, he had to place his phone in a locked security pouch as he entered the Presidential Ballroom only to be given access to it after hearing from Vice President Mike Pence and other top Trump officials.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida woman arrested for burglary after turning over abusive husband’s guns to police

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

A Florida woman took her estranged husband's guns and turned them over to police after he was arrested for domestic violence -- and she was charged with burglary and theft.

Courtney Taylor Irby told officers she went to her husband's Lakeland apartment and searched for a handgun and rifle she knew he had, and took them to police to turn in for safekeeping, reported The Ledger.

“So are you telling me that you committed an armed burglary?” a Lakeland police officer asked.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump accused of raping author E. Jean Carroll in department store dressing room

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

Author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accused President Donald Trump of raping her more than 20 years ago at the Bergdorf Goodman department store.

The 75-year-old Elle columnist describes the attack, along with five other sexual assaults by other men, in an excerpt from her new book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, published by New York Magazine.

She ran into the future president at the Manhattan department store in 1995 or 1996, and he recognized her as "that advice lady" from her "Ask E. Jean" TV show for the cable station America’s Talking, a precursor to MSNBC.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link