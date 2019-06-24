Quantcast
‘Forget you Paul’: Internet mocks former House Speaker for claiming Trump stands for the ‘forgotten man’

1 min ago

On Monday, the Washington Post reported on an interview between former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff at the Aspen Ideas Festival.

Ryan continued to insist that he supports President Donald Trump, saying that ‘didn’t have the best relationship’ with him but that ‘he’s taking on political correctness; he’s taking fights that a lot of people want to see fought. The forgotten man that he speaks to is a person that finally feels like they’re being taken seriously, they’re being paid attention to.'” He also pointedly refused to say whether Trump was a good role model for American children.

Ryan’s sycophantic defense of the president promptly earned mockery from social media. Some people pointed out that Trump’s primary demographic is in fact one of the least “forgotten” in American politics, while others simply ridiculed Ryan’s lack of an ability to question his party on anything:

