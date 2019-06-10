Fox News is now spreading baseless rumors about Joe Biden’s health
As the race for the Democratic nomination revs up, the opposition research is proliferating. And Fox News hosts have begun amplifying rumors about Joe Biden’s health, echoing similar attacks on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.
The Daily Beast reports that on at least four occasions, Fox News has brought up Biden’s health.
“He is much more like Hillary Clinton, because if you talk to Democrats, who are working for different campaigns, all of the aggressive gossip whisperers—and this is where the action is happening in terms of opposition research—it’s people having a few drinks at a bar and whispering, ‘You know there is something wrong with the former vice president,’” Fox host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery claimed. “But that’s what they are actively doing right now. And it is surprising because they are concerned with taking Biden down and getting their candidate out there.”
“I was thinking more along the lines of Hillary Clinton having a lumpy overcoat in 85-degree weather,” she added, a reference to rumors that emerged after Clinton was photographed in a heavy coat.
The Mueller probe revealed that Republican operative Roger Stone had played a key role in spreading unfounded rumors about Clinton’s health.
Biden, at 77, is the second-to-oldest candidate in the race.
Breaking Banner
Iowa voter turns on his own kind: ‘I’ve just hated all old white men since Trump took office’
President Donald Trump has upended voter expectations about who should serve in the White House, based on some recent Iowa poll responses.
Likely Iowa Democratic caucus participants say they prefer candidates who have experience in Washington, D.C., but few see an advantage to nominating someone around the same age as Trump, who turns 73 this week, reported the Des Moines Register.
CNN
Mueller report is ‘strikingly like Watergate’: Ex-Nixon counsel John Dean previews testimony
John Dean, who served as White House counsel under President Richard Nixon, previewed his upcoming congressional testimony on CNN Monday morning by outlining the similarities between actions described in special counsel Robert Mueller's report and Nixon's actions during the Watergate scandal.
In an interview with CNN's John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Dean explained why his testimony will be valuable to Americans who have so far not paid much attention to the contents of the Mueller report.
"I hope I can give them some context and show them how strikingly like Watergate what we're seeing now, and as reported in the Mueller report, is," Dean said. "So I've taken several examples from the Mueller report relating to obstruction of justice, which is their focus today, and looked at those and made the comparisons."
2020 Election
Some Democrats say it’s time for a few presidential candidates to drop out and run for Senate
There are at least 23 Democratic candidates running for president, and some Democratic leaders think it's time some of those who aren't polling well drop out – and run for Senate.
Polls this early in the race are often called meaningless, but they do give an indication of a candidate's chances, especially if that candidate isn't gaining any growth or seems to be too much of a long shot.
Some are pushing for former U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rourke to drop out and run for the Senate seat currently held by Senator John Cornyn, the powerful Republican from Texas, as The Hill reports.