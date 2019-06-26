George Conway annihilates Trump’s claim that Twitter censors him

On Wednesday, following Trump’s virtually incomprehensible rant on Fox Business about how Twitter is secretly stifling his content, conservative lawyer George Conway posted a scathing rebuke of his behavior:

Okay, in all seriousness, this is another pathological lie, a delusion, or paranoia. Take your pick. https://t.co/f4wAPn6IGM — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 26, 2019

George Conway, the husband of Trump’s former campaign manager and counselor Kellyanne Conway, has been a frequent and vocal critic of the president’s behavior.

Republicans have increasingly scapegoated an imagined political conspiracy of social media companies for every problem that they have online, claiming that there is a plot to censor or “shadow ban” conservative content.

There is no real evidence to support this beyond anecdotes, but Trump has embraced the narrative with enthusiasm. He even complained personally to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that his account has far fewer followers than it used to, forcing Dorsey to explain to him that the vanished followers were bots.