George Conway calls out fears Trump will compromise new US intelligence initiative aimed at Russia

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, George Conway drew attention to a specific passage of a new article from The New York Times about the intelligence community’s efforts to counterattack the Russian power grid, in response to years of covert Kremlin attacks on our own:

The idea that intelligence officials do not trust the President of the United States with knowledge about national security missions is horrifying, but it is backed up by plenty of historical evidence the Trump cannot be trusted. In the aforementioned incident, Trump shared code-word information on Israeli efforts to combat ISIS with the Russian ambassador to the United States, triggering outrage.

George Conway. a prominent conservative attorney, has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump for his desecration of the norms of office and the rule of law — which is particularly notable because he happens to be the husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway.

