George Conway warns ‘unstable sociopath’ Trump should not be trusted with power to launch strikes against Iran

George Conway slammed President Donald Trump’s unstable approach to Iran, as news broke that he approved — and then abruptly withdrew — an order to launch an attack in retaliation for the downing of a U.S. drone.

A U.S. official told the New York Times the military had targeted some Iranian radars and missile batteries, but Trump called warplanes back before the strikes were launched.

“So in two hours it’ll be 3 a.m.,” Conway tweeted early Friday morning, “and an erratic, unstable, incompetent, ignorant, intellectually lazy, narcissistic, and sociopathic man whose judgment no serious, intelligent person trusts remains in charge of deciding whether or not to start a potential war in Western Asia.”

The conservative attorney’s wife Kellyanne Conway, is a senior White House adviser.