George Will goes down in flames trying to explain to The View why reparations aren’t a ‘racial matter’
Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro pushed back on George Will’s claims about reparations and racial injustice.
The conservative argued in his new book that economic opportunity should be enough to overcome structural racism, but Hostin disagreed, saying that reparations could be a necessary step to closing the gap on centuries of injustice.
“I think you’re mistaken when you say it will be a big political issue,” Will said. “If you want to deepen the discord, and I believe we have enough, start trying to assign guilt across eight generations that have passed in America since this. Million African-Americans self-identify as mixed race. How do they figure in the race in the reparations picture?”
Hostin said she could personally answer that, but Will continued on.
“We have had the majority of Americans that are today living in America are descended to people who came after the 13th amendment was enacted,” he said. “They had no connection with slavery. What do we do, by the way, about the 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent — most of them American citizens who were interned during the Second World War.”
Co-host Joy Behar pointed out the U.S. government had paid a settlement to some of them, but Will shrugged that off as an insignificant amount.
“You have the Irish who used to look for jobs and it said, Irish need not apply,” Will added. “That’s not the same thing as slavery, but it gives you some sense of the difficulties.”
Hostin had heard enough.
“Because something is difficult, does that mean we shouldn’t approach it?” she said. “We put man on the moon. We’ve solved crimes with DNA. We’ve done so much in this country. There’s still disparate treatment, there is a significant wealth gap. All that people are asking about is a commission to study reparations, and there is pushback about that.”
Will complained that wealth inequality should not be framed as a racial issue.
“One can address the problem of wealth inequality without raising the issue of reparations and without making it racial,” he said, “because there are an enormous number of people of all colors that are all poor.”
That’s when Navarro jumped in.
“How can you not make it about race when we’re talking about slavery?” she asked.
“What I’ve suggested is, don’t talk about it as a racial matter,” Will said.
“Oh, George,” Navarro said.
Commentary
The horrifying truth about the most corrupt party in living memory
Trump has been ramping up his “Deep State” rhetoric again. He’s back to blaming a cabal of bureaucrats, FBI and CIA agents, Democrats, and “enemies of the people” in the mainstream media, for conspiring to remove him from office in order to allow the denizens of foreign shi*tholes to overrun America.
But with each passing day it’s becoming clearer that the real threat to America isn’t Trump’s Deep State. It’s Trump’s Corrupt State.
Not since Warren G. Harding’s sordid administration have as many grifters, crooks and cronies occupied high positions in Washington.
Experts are not buying Trump’s claim for why he called off strike on Iran in mid-air
"These are not strategically sophisticated people"
Many agree President Donald Trump made the right call when he called off the strike on Iran, in retaliation for their downing of a $130 million unarmed, unmanned U.S. Military surveillance drone.
But he is the one who ordered the strike in the first place, so there's no "credit" there.
Friday morning the President took to Twitter to defend his actions, saying he stopped the assault 10 minutes before the actual strike was about to happen.
Chris Wallace casts doubt on Trump’s excuse for stopping Iran attack at the last minute
Making a guest appearance on Friday afternoon for his perspective on the almost-attack on Iran, Fox News host Chris Wallace questioned Donald Trump's claim that he called off the military assault just minutes before it was slated to happen because he only then was informed about possible casualties.
Speaking with host Sandra Smith, Wallace claimed that any discussion about military retaliation -- including its impact on infrastructure as well as the human cost -- would certainly have been the primary topic earlier in the day.
"What did you make when you learned this morning via tweet from the president that he did confirm that he called off those strikes when they learned of the casualties?" Smith asked.