George Will goes down in flames trying to explain to The View why reparations aren’t a ‘racial matter’

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro pushed back on George Will’s claims about reparations and racial injustice.

The conservative argued in his new book that economic opportunity should be enough to overcome structural racism, but Hostin disagreed, saying that reparations could be a necessary step to closing the gap on centuries of injustice.

“I think you’re mistaken when you say it will be a big political issue,” Will said. “If you want to deepen the discord, and I believe we have enough, start trying to assign guilt across eight generations that have passed in America since this. Million African-Americans self-identify as mixed race. How do they figure in the race in the reparations picture?”

Hostin said she could personally answer that, but Will continued on.

“We have had the majority of Americans that are today living in America are descended to people who came after the 13th amendment was enacted,” he said. “They had no connection with slavery. What do we do, by the way, about the 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent — most of them American citizens who were interned during the Second World War.”

Co-host Joy Behar pointed out the U.S. government had paid a settlement to some of them, but Will shrugged that off as an insignificant amount.

“You have the Irish who used to look for jobs and it said, Irish need not apply,” Will added. “That’s not the same thing as slavery, but it gives you some sense of the difficulties.”

Hostin had heard enough.

“Because something is difficult, does that mean we shouldn’t approach it?” she said. “We put man on the moon. We’ve solved crimes with DNA. We’ve done so much in this country. There’s still disparate treatment, there is a significant wealth gap. All that people are asking about is a commission to study reparations, and there is pushback about that.”

Will complained that wealth inequality should not be framed as a racial issue.

“One can address the problem of wealth inequality without raising the issue of reparations and without making it racial,” he said, “because there are an enormous number of people of all colors that are all poor.”

That’s when Navarro jumped in.

“How can you not make it about race when we’re talking about slavery?” she asked.

“What I’ve suggested is, don’t talk about it as a racial matter,” Will said.

“Oh, George,” Navarro said.