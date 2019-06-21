Gold above $1,400 on weak dollar and geopolitical, economic worry
Gold prices broke $1,400 an ounce to hit a near six-year high on Friday as the weaker dollar, economic concerns and geopolitical tensions saw investors pile into the safe-haven commodity.
Demand surged after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated it would likely cut interest rates soon — for the first time in a decade — which sent the dollar tumbling across the board and making it cheaper to buy the yellow metal.
It also coincided with news that Iran had shot down a US “spy drone”, which it said was in its airspace, ratcheting up a standoff with Washington and fuelling concerns of a conflict between the old enemies.
Gold prices have surged around 10 percent in June and an ounce cost $1,405 in Asian trade, its highest since September 2013.
“Toppling bond yields have historically been significant indicators for the pulse of the markets,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.
“Falling yields continue flashing red with recessionary concerns, while the strengthening yen is a harbinger of market worries, suggesting that haven demand is loading up on risk premiums as the potential for geopolitical trouble mounts.”
The announcement came as central banks around the world adopt a more dovish stance in the face of a stuttering global economy and as investors fret over the trade outlook with the US and China embroiled in a long-running trade war.
Erdogan supporters mobilize to take back Istanbul
A fervent supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, vegetable merchant Inal Kaya did not vote during the local elections in March and later regretted it when the ruling party lost in a shock upset.
"I was a bit fed up with all these elections," said Inal, peeling leeks at his stall in the district of Fatih, a conservative stronghold. It was the eighth election in just five years.
But on Sunday, he will have a second chance, thanks to a controversial re-run of the mayoral vote.
"And I will certainly be there," he said.
Every vote will count, since only 13,000 ballots separated Erdogan's chosen candidate, former prime minister Binali Yildirim, from the winner, Ekrem Imamoglu of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).
The hawks who have Trump’s ear on Iran
Donald Trump has pushed a tough line on Iran, and some close advisors have pressed the US president to get even tougher.
He has abandoned an international nuclear agreement, slapped sanctions on Iran and added its Revolutionary Guards to a terrorist blacklist.
Tensions have skyrocketed following Iran's shooting down of an American surveillance drone Thursday.
With the Pentagon lacking a permanent boss since December's shock resignation of James Mattis, hawkish aides and legislators may hold even more sway over the president, long an opponent of "endless" American wars.
These are the main players: