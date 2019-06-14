GOP Congresswoman in charge of recruiting Republican women to run for Congress quits Congress

“It’s OK to break the rules and not stay in the game until you’re defeated.”

In response to their historically devastating losses in 2018, House Republicans vowed to attract more Republican women to run for Congress. They placed one of the very few Republican Congresswomen in charge of recruiting more GOP women to run for Congress. She just announced she’s quitting Congress.

Rep. Susan Brooks, Republican of Indiana, says she will not run for re-election. As The Indy Star reports, Brooks “found someone she could not convince to run: herself.”

“While it may not be time for the party, it’s time for me personally,” Brooks says. “This really is not about the party. It’s not about the politics. It’s just about, ‘How do I want to spend the next chapter of my life?’ “

Brooks, until Democrats won the House in 2018, served as the Chair of the House Ethics Committee. She was first elected to the House in 2012.

“I have no idea what they’re going to do,” Brooks says, according to The Hill, about filling her recruiting role.

Democrats will be thrilled. Brooks is on their “retirement watch list,” a list of districts they think they should be able to flip from red to blue.

Rep. Brooks advises fellow Republicans, what “people need to appreciate is, once you enter elected office, it’s OK to walk away. It’s OK to break the rules and not stay in the game until you’re defeated or something bad happens in your career.”