GOP Congresswoman in charge of recruiting Republican women to run for Congress quits Congress
“It’s OK to break the rules and not stay in the game until you’re defeated.”
In response to their historically devastating losses in 2018, House Republicans vowed to attract more Republican women to run for Congress. They placed one of the very few Republican Congresswomen in charge of recruiting more GOP women to run for Congress. She just announced she’s quitting Congress.
Rep. Susan Brooks, Republican of Indiana, says she will not run for re-election. As The Indy Star reports, Brooks “found someone she could not convince to run: herself.”
Brooks, until Democrats won the House in 2018, served as the Chair of the House Ethics Committee. She was first elected to the House in 2012.
“I have no idea what they’re going to do,” Brooks says, according to The Hill, about filling her recruiting role.
Democrats will be thrilled. Brooks is on their “retirement watch list,” a list of districts they think they should be able to flip from red to blue.
Rep. Brooks advises fellow Republicans, what “people need to appreciate is, once you enter elected office, it’s OK to walk away. It’s OK to break the rules and not stay in the game until you’re defeated or something bad happens in your career.”
Source close to Don McGahn says you’d have to be ‘stupid’ to buy Trump’s latest lies about Mueller report
President Donald Trump told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he never told former White House counsel Don McGahn to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, and he even accused McGahn of lying under oath in order to make himself look good.
However, a source described as "close to" McGahn tells Axios reporter Jonathan Swan that the president is simply making up lies to avoid being potentially implicated in obstructing justice.
"Anyone who believes Trump wasn’t telling Don to get rid of Mueller using these conflicts is just stupid or believes in the tooth fairy," the source told Swan.
Here’s the disturbing reason officials say the Trump Administration isn’t putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill
In May, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that the redesign of the $20 bill featuring abolitionist Harriet Tubman would not be unveiled in 2020 as previously announced. The delay, Mnuchin said, was due to security concerns and technical reasons. But the New York Times’ Alan Rappeport is reporting that according to Treasury Department officials, Mnuchin delayed the Tubman redesign to “avoid the possibility” that President Donald Trump “would cancel the plan outright and create even more controversy.”
Berlin Jewish Museum head quits after controversial tweet
The director of Berlin's Jewish Museum resigned on Friday amid controversy over a tweet he sent linking to an article that criticised the German parliament for passing legislation against the BDS movement, which demands a boycott of Israel.
Professor Peter Schaefer proposed his resignation "to avoid further damage" to the Jewish Museum, a statement on its website said.
It was accepted, the statement added, but no specific reason for his departure was given.
German parliament last month condemned the BDS -- Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) -- as anti-Semitic.
Lawmakers said the group uses anti-Semitic methods to promote its political goals -- a claim firmly rejected by the movement, which calls for a cultural boycott of Israel over its policies towards Palestinians.