GOP lawmaker abruptly cancels on CNN after Trump’s defense of election meddling rocks the political landscape

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s remarks on Wednesday that he would happily accept dirt on his political opponents from a foreign power — and his subsequent tweet on Thursday that it’s hardly any different from how he just met with “the Prince of Whales” — has set off a political outrage and sent Beltway reporters scrambling.

According to CNN chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto, however, there is one group of people conspicuously missing from the controversy: Trump’s Republican defenders in Congress. In fact, one GOP lawmaker who was planning to sit for an interview with him abruptly canceled.

Several Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates have weighed in, with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) saying Trump is “putting his self-interest in front of the interest of our democracy,” and some Republicans outside of Capitol Hill are calling for his impeachment, including former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) and GOP strategist Rick Wilson.

Kellyanne Conway snaps at reporter after he informs her she repeatedly broke the law

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Thursday snapped at a reporter after he asked her for comment on the U.S. Office of Special Counsel's conclusion that she has repeatedly broken the law.

CNBC White House correspondent Eamon Javers reports that he asked Conway if she had any reaction to the report on her repeated violations of the Hatch Act that bars most executive branch employees from engaging in political activity.

Kellyanne Conway should be removed from White House for violating federal law: Special Counsel

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

The office of special counsel found Kellyanne Conway repeatedly violated the Hatch Act -- and recommended her removal from federal service.

Investigators described Conway, a senior White House adviser, as a "repeat offender" of the law prohibiting employees in the executive branch of the federal government from engaging in some forms of political activity.

The special counsel's office found Conway violated the law during two separate television appearances, where she advocated for and against candidates in the 2017 Alabama U.S. Senate race.

Wow. The Office of Special Counsel finds that @KellyannePolls repeatedly violated the Hatch Act and **is recommending her removal from federal service.** pic.twitter.com/LMC258AF7g

‘Scandalous’ Trump-loving Franklin Graham is leading evangelicals into the ‘abyss of hypocrisy’: Christian author

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark website, a Christian author took Christian evangelist Franklin Graham to task for aligning himself with Donald Trump -- saying his famous pastor father, Billy Graham, would be appalled.

According to Susan Wright -- author of "But God: Seeking Our Father, Unafraid" -- what Graham is doing with Trump is "scandalous."

What appears to have set Wright off was Graham's call for a national day of prayer for an unrepentant Trump despite his multitude of sins.

