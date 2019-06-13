GOP lawmaker abruptly cancels on CNN after Trump’s defense of election meddling rocks the political landscape
President Donald Trump’s remarks on Wednesday that he would happily accept dirt on his political opponents from a foreign power — and his subsequent tweet on Thursday that it’s hardly any different from how he just met with “the Prince of Whales” — has set off a political outrage and sent Beltway reporters scrambling.
According to CNN chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto, however, there is one group of people conspicuously missing from the controversy: Trump’s Republican defenders in Congress. In fact, one GOP lawmaker who was planning to sit for an interview with him abruptly canceled.
A GOP lawmaker just canceled an interview with us this hour. I was going to ask about the president’s comments on accepting foreign campaign help. Still awaiting comment from a sitting Republican lawmaker. Anyone willing to answer this basic question, we will put you on our air.
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 13, 2019
Several Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates have weighed in, with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) saying Trump is “putting his self-interest in front of the interest of our democracy,” and some Republicans outside of Capitol Hill are calling for his impeachment, including former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) and GOP strategist Rick Wilson.