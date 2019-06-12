GOP’s Jim Jordan gets mocked at Oversight hearing after ranting that Democrats are trying to interfere with the Supreme Court

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing to decide whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for not complying with subpoenas regarding the Committee’s investigation into the Trump Administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

Republicans tried to stunt the proceedings, but their efforts to do so were swiftly blocked.

“Democrats know the Supreme Court will rule by the end of this month on the citizenship question but they hope to use this committee’s oversight power to create a controversy around this issue, try to impact the Court’s decision,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claimed.

“The Democrats now want to hold, as I said, both the Secretary of Commerce and the Attorney General in contempt because of an alleged lack of cooperation with the Democrats’ request for information. The facts stand in stark contrast to the Democrats’ claims they are not getting information from the agencies,” Jordan said.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-MA) swiftly shut him down.

“The distinguished member must live in a different world,” said Connolly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: