Governor ‘driving force’ behind program to wrongly purge up to 100,000 rightful voters from Texas rolls: Report

“We have an urgent request from the governor’s office to do it again.”

Back in January, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced he believes in charging those who commit voter fraud. “I support prosecution where appropriate,” Abbott said. His Attorney General, Ken Paxton had just posted a “VOTER FRAUD ALERT” on Twitter.

Thanks to Attorney General Paxton and the Secretary of State for uncovering and investigating this illegal vote registration. I support prosecution where appropriate. The State will work on legislation to safeguard against these illegal practices. #txlege #tcot https://t.co/UwtyXijVwK — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 25, 2019

The Texas Secretary of State had claimed in an advisory that 95,000 registered voters in the Lone Star State were actually not U.S. citizens, and that a whopping 58,000 had recently voted.

It was all false. Maybe even a lie. It perhaps could even be called fraud.