Governor ‘driving force’ behind program to wrongly purge up to 100,000 rightful voters from Texas rolls: Report
“We have an urgent request from the governor’s office to do it again.”
Back in January, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced he believes in charging those who commit voter fraud. “I support prosecution where appropriate,” Abbott said. His Attorney General, Ken Paxton had just posted a “VOTER FRAUD ALERT” on Twitter.
Thanks to Attorney General Paxton and the Secretary of State for uncovering and investigating this illegal vote registration. I support prosecution where appropriate. The State will work on legislation to safeguard against these illegal practices. #txlege #tcot https://t.co/UwtyXijVwK
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 25, 2019
The Texas Secretary of State had claimed in an advisory that 95,000 registered voters in the Lone Star State were actually not U.S. citizens, and that a whopping 58,000 had recently voted.
It was all false. Maybe even a lie. It perhaps could even be called fraud.
Republicans are ‘holding a gun to our own heads’: GOP senator
Republican frustration with President Donald Trump's declaration of a trade war against Mexico boiled over during a Tuesday lunch meeting of GOP senators, The New York Times reports.
"Republican senators sent the White House a sharp message on Tuesday, warning that they were opposed to President Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on Mexican imports, just hours after the president said lawmakers would be “foolish” to try to stop him," the newspaper noted.
Trump’s DOJ is negotiating with Dems because they are ‘very clearly concerned’ about Barr contempt vote: Reporter
On Tuesday, the Department of Justice offered to give the House Judiciary Committee additional documents on former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation — an apparent attempt to persuade them to drop the upcoming vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.
And according to CNN congressional reporter Sunlen Serfaty, it is a sign that threats from House Democrats are legitimately worrying the Trump administration.
"It certainly suggests that they are very clearly concerned about the contempt vote that is looming large right now, hanging over their head," said Serfaty. "It is still scheduled for one week from today next Tuesday, June 11th, here on Capitol Hill. The DOJ clearly signaling in this letter sent the House Judiciary Committee today that they want this threat essentially to be off the table, and that they are willing to make some concessions."
Republicans start ad campaign during Fox & Friends to explain obstruction of justice to ill-informed viewers
Wednesday, a group known as "Republicans for the Rule" will start running an ad that explains what obstruction of justice is too ill-informed Fox News viewers.
During an MSNBC interview last week, a Michigan Trump supporter said that she had no idea that something was found in the Mueller report. She explained that she only watches conservative news. Cable news outlets latched onto the interview as proof that Fox seems to be working in conjunction with the White House to manifest outright propaganda.
It's unclear if this was the motivation for the Republican group targeting Trump, but it comes at a unique moment in the ongoing battle to explain the special counsel's report to the 70 percent of Americans who haven't read it.